Chiefs Unveil Inactives for Primetime Showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s official.
The Chiefs will square off against the NFL’s No. 1 defense missing three-fifths of their Week 1 starting offensive line. Kansas City announced Trey Smith (ankle) and Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) as inactive for Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). The team placed left tackle Josh Simmons (wrist) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Wanya Morris is expected to replace either Simmons or Taylor and make his first start since the 2024 regular-season finale. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday the team spent the week of practice interchanging Morris at left and right tackle.
At the other tackle, the Chiefs will start Jaylon Moore. The unrestricted free agent joined the Chiefs seven weeks before they drafted Simmons. He replaced the rookie over a four-game stretch in October while Simmons tended to personal family issues away from the team.
On special teams, a significant inactive for Kansas City is return specialist Nikko Remigio, who sustained a concussion during practice. While Tyquan Thornton and Brashard Smith can handle the kickoff returns, the Chiefs don’t have an obvious backup punt returner. Remigio has returned every Chiefs punt, including postseason, since Dec. 8 last year.
Rookie Jalen Royals was thought to potentially be active in order to return punts, but the wide receiver won’t dress on Sunday.
Another interesting inactive is veteran Kristian Fulton, again a healthy scratch. The Chiefs on Saturday placed defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace (back) on injured reserve, and because Fulton had recent experience against Nico Collins and the Texans (in the 2024 playoffs with the Chargers), some thought he might be up.
Also on Sunday night, all four tight ends will be active for Kansas City – a first for the Chiefs this season. Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan and Jared Wiley could present unscouted looks the Texans haven’t seen from the Chiefs on film.
Finally, rookie Esa Pole will make his NFL debut. One of the more fascinating stories on the Chiefs’ roster, Pole (pronounced POH-lay) didn’t play football until college.
Texans update
Keep an eye on cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Listed as questionable for the game, Lassiter is active with a foot injury. He didn’t practice most of the week and could be a rare weak link in the Houston secondary.
The team also this week placed two defensive starters on injured reserve, defensive tackle Tim Settle and safety Jaylen Reed.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
RB Elijah Mitchell
WR Jalen Royals
G Trey Smtih
T Jawaan Taylor
CB Kristian Fulton
WR Nikko Remigio
Houston Texans
WR Braxton Berrios
QB Graham Mertz
CB Alijah Huzzie
CB Ja’Marcus Ingram
DE Solomon Byrd
LB Jamal Hill
T Jarrett Kingston
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert