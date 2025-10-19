4 Things I’m Watching in Chiefs-Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Happy Rashee Rice Day from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. And beneath an underpromise-overdeliver approach, Patrick Mahomes is reserving celebration.
Rice, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, however, haven’t reserved an ounce. They’ve been celebrating all week, enjoying their first opportunity to play together in an organized football game since the first snap of the preseason in 2024, when Brown caught a pass and didn’t return for four months.
One thing became clear this week at Chiefs headquarters entering their game against the Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The Chiefs (3-3) don’t care how many yards anyone gets as long as they wind up with at least one more point at game’s end.
Another mouth to feed
Will the Chiefs feed their extra mouth early and often, just as they did in Worthy’s return three weeks ago? Or will Rice serve more as a decoy, opening opportunities for Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster? And, how much did Rice and Mahomes re-establish their timing and rhythm after only three days of practice this week? We’ll find out.
Consistency
Mahomes makes his 42nd career start against the AFC West on Sunday. His 35-6 (.854) career record is best among quarterbacks with at least 20 starts against their own division since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. And he’s never lost consecutive starts against the AFC West, something he has to avoid Sunday after the Week 1 setback against the Chargers.
To do it, the Chiefs can’t afford to come out flat in their first noon kickoff this season. Last week, they drove for a touchdown on their game-opening drive for the first time this year. And they’ve only punted eight times over the last 14 quarters. How they absorb Rice into their offensive rhythm, and whether they keep that consistency could be a challenge.
Front four
Chris Jones had a four-word answer Thursday to a question about generating more takeaways on defense.
“Four-man pass rush,” he said. “You got to get the front four going, creating havoc. If we can get pressure on the quarterback with the front four, our defensive linemen, and we can force them to throw the ball quick, or throw every play and feed the DBs.”
That hasn’t happened a lot this year. If the game is tight and the Raiders are two-dimensional, with the ability to run or pass, Jones, Mike Danna and George Karlaftis have to win their one-on-one matchups.
“That's always a goal every single week,” Karlaftis said in the locker room Friday, “trying to affect the quarterback, to try to help the guys in the back. And all of us, working together, it's a holistic approach.”
How the Chiefs will defend the run
Steve Spagnuolo has effectively neutralized at least one weapon in every game, including Saquon Barkley, Malik Nabers, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Lions’ game-wreckers last week. But it’s been those he hasn’t neutralized that have hurt the Chiefs.
That’s why the Chiefs own the NFL’s longest active streak without allowing a 100-yard rusher, 25 games entering Sunday, including playoffs. They haven’t surrendered a 100-yard running back since Zamir White in the Raiders’ 20-14 Christmas Day win in 2023 – a streak of 32 games.
Rookie Ashton Jeanty and veteran Raheem Mostert should test the Chiefs on early downs in the first half. How Kansas City plays against that attack should play a big role in Sunday’s outcome.
