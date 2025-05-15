Chiefs 2025 Schedule: Game-By-Game Predictions
The 2025 NFL campaign is set for all 32 National Football League franchises.
The NFL's 2025 schedule was released Wednesday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs landing seven primetime games in their slate of 17 contests.
The Chiefs will travel the tenth-most miles in the NFL during the 18-week regular season, logging 21,695 miles. Regardless of how many miles they are set to travel, the Chiefs are preparing to reclaim the AFC West division for the 10th straight season.
But what do we think about early predictions for each Chiefs contest? After the Chiefs' strong 2024 campaign, which saw them go 15-2, what's stopping them from getting close to that mark once again?
With this in mind, here is our game-by-game prediction of the Chiefs' 2025 season.
Week 1: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Prediction: Chiefs Win (1-0)
The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing end to their season against the Philadelphia Eagles and will be on the prowl to get back into the win column. Given that the Chiefs have won seven straight games against the Chargers, let's make it an even number and push that streak to eight.
Week 2: vs Philadelphia Eagles
Prediction: Chiefs Lose (1-1)
While the Chiefs did address their offensive line this offseason after the Eagles got through it, there are still some holes that are likely to let some defenders through. The strength of the offensive line will improve throughout the season, but in Week 2 of the season, those holes could let some leaks through.
Week 3: @ New York Giants
Prediction: Chiefs Win (2-1)
Following another loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs will likely head to New York looking to prove something to the NFL world. Not only must they prove that they are still the most dominant team to beat in the AFC, but also prove to the Eagles that they aren't a team they'll always beat.
Week 4: vs Baltimore Ravens
Prediction: Chiefs Win (3-1)
While the Ravens have Lamar Jackson, the Chiefs have an overall better roster on paper than Baltimore. If Patrick Mahomes is able to start the game off hot, the Chiefs won't need to worry. Given that their last three matchups against one another have gone to the Chiefs, they have home-field advantage, and the Ravens are coming off taking on Detroit, the win is coming to Kansas City.
Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Prediction: Chiefs Win (4-1)
The Jaguars have a lot of rebuilding still to accomplish with their new leadership. With this game also being held in the primetime spot, and the familiarity the Chiefs have with it, regardless of whether they're the away team or not, this game screams a Chiefs victory.
Week 6: vs Detroit Lions
Prediction: Chiefs Lose (4-2)
The Detroit Lions were heavily predicted to meet the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but fate had other plans. With the Lions coming back to Kansas City, the Chiefs might meet their match by another NFC team, which they could see in the NFL playoffs. If they lose this one now and meet later in the playoffs, the Chiefs will be ready for that one.
Week 7: vs Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction: Chiefs Win (5-2)
The Raiders were close to beating the Chiefs last season on Black Friday, but they didn't. Regardless of the Raiders having an improved roster going into the new season, the Chiefs are going to want to grab a victory at home before hitting the road, especially against a divisional rival.
Week 8: vs Washington Commanders
Prediction: Chiefs Win (6-2)
The Commanders got walloped by the eventual Super Bowl champions last season in the NFC Championship game. While they will eventually turn into a team that the Chiefs will have to keep an eye on, the veteran leadership shines too strong in Kansas City compared to the youthfulness in Washington.
Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills
Prediction: Chiefs Lose (6-3)
The Chiefs haven't fared well against the Buffalo Bills during the regular season, and the trend could continue. Given they are one of the more difficult teams that the Chiefs face on the road this season, losing this one will sting, but it won't eliminate them from any playoff hopes. And we all know what happens in the playoffs when the Bills and Chiefs play each other.
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: @ Denver Broncos
Prediction: Chiefs Win (7-3)
With time to rest between these two games, and losing the game before, the Chiefs will be ready to start the second half of their season. The Chiefs have had a long winning streak against the Broncos in the past, and it could start up again with this game being won by Kansas City.
Week 12: vs Indianapolis Colts
Prediction: Chiefs Win (8-3)
The Chiefs are on a two-game losing streak against the Colts, and seeing the Colts are coming off playing the Atlanta Falcons, this game screams Kansas City win. They are once again at home and wanting to pick up where they left off the last time the Chiefs Kingdom saw them at Arrowhead.
Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
Prediction: Chiefs Win (9-3)
The Chiefs will play in their 11th Thanksgiving game in franchise history, the first since the 2006 campaign. With the narrative of the Cowboys being America's team starting to falter, this is the moment when the Chiefs are deemed America's new team.
Week 14: Vs Houston Texans
Prediction: Chiefs Win (10-3)
The Chiefs have beaten the Texans five straight times, with the two most recent games being victories at home. Add another to the Chiefs' win record, they're taking this one.
Week 15: vs Los Angeles Chargers
Prediction: Chiefs Lose (10-4)
Seeing that the Chiefs are going to win the game in Brazil in the prediction, the Chargers are going to want to wipe away the Chiefs on their home turf.
Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans
Prediction: Chiefs Win (11-4)
Regardless of having the number one overall draft pick in Cam Ward, Patrick Mahomes is going to show everyone why they shouldn't forget about him as a premier superstar.
Week 17: Vs Denver Broncos (Christmas)
Prediction: Chiefs Win (12-4)
They were victorious on the road last Christmas and want to give the joy of a Chiefs win to their Kingdom. This one is going to Kansas City.
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction: Chiefs Win (13-4)
At this point in the season, the wins are going to keep coming, as the schedule strength starts to lessen. Sweeping the Raiders in their series battle, the Chiefs end with a victory.
