Chiefs Have Eye-Opening Numbers With Sunday’s Referee

The NFL announced officiating assignments on Tuesday.

Zak Gilbert

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) gestures to down judge Danny Short (113) after an excessive celebration penalty on the Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) gestures to down judge Danny Short (113) after an excessive celebration penalty on the Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The best of NFL conspiracy theorists likely have Clay Martin pegged as the Chiefs’ favorite referee.

That’s because the veteran official -- assigned by the league to Kansas City’s AFC showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – has never completed a game during the Patrick Mahomes era that ended in a Chiefs loss.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Referee Clay Martin during the first half between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs are 7-0 with Martin

According to NFLPenalties.com, this marks the eighth Chiefs game Martin has overseen since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s full-time starter in 2018. The Chiefs are 7-0 in the prior seven games:

A 28-10 win at Oakland in 2019;

A 33-31 home victory over Carolina and a 33-27 win at Miami in 2020, as well as a 22-17 home victory over Cleveland in the 2020 divisional playoffs;

The Chiefs’ 21-14 win over Miami in Germany during the 2023 season;

A 19-17 home victory over Las Vegas and the 23-14 home victory over the Texans in the divisional playoffs.

The league likely noticed the trend early in Mahomes’ career because after the Chiefs won Martin’s first four assigned games from 2019-20, the NFL did not schedule the referee for another Kansas City game over the following two seasons (2021-22).

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to officials in the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Baltimore games

In contrast, Martin’s crew has had Baltimore three times over the last three-plus seasons and the Ravens are 0-3 in those games: Their 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh in 2024, the team’s 24-17 loss at Cincinnati in the 2022 wild-card playoffs and Baltimore’s 24-20 road loss to the Giants in 2022.

The last time Martin’s crew officiated a Baltimore win was Oct 13, 2019, a 23-17 triumph over Cincinnati at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) following their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Home teams

Home teams are 2-1 in games Martin has officiated this year, and have won three of his crew’s past four assignments -- including Kansas City’s victory over Houston in the 2024 divisional playoffs.

Offensive holding

  • Baltimore, which allowed seven sacks in Monday’s loss, is the only team in the league that hasn’t been called for offensive holding through three weeks.
  • However, consider that streak likely to end this week. Martin’s crew in just three games this year has already flagged offenses 12 times for holding.
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) on field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI