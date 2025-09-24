Chiefs Have Eye-Opening Numbers With Sunday’s Referee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The best of NFL conspiracy theorists likely have Clay Martin pegged as the Chiefs’ favorite referee.
That’s because the veteran official -- assigned by the league to Kansas City’s AFC showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – has never completed a game during the Patrick Mahomes era that ended in a Chiefs loss.
Chiefs are 7-0 with Martin
According to NFLPenalties.com, this marks the eighth Chiefs game Martin has overseen since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s full-time starter in 2018. The Chiefs are 7-0 in the prior seven games:
A 28-10 win at Oakland in 2019;
A 33-31 home victory over Carolina and a 33-27 win at Miami in 2020, as well as a 22-17 home victory over Cleveland in the 2020 divisional playoffs;
The Chiefs’ 21-14 win over Miami in Germany during the 2023 season;
A 19-17 home victory over Las Vegas and the 23-14 home victory over the Texans in the divisional playoffs.
The league likely noticed the trend early in Mahomes’ career because after the Chiefs won Martin’s first four assigned games from 2019-20, the NFL did not schedule the referee for another Kansas City game over the following two seasons (2021-22).
Baltimore games
In contrast, Martin’s crew has had Baltimore three times over the last three-plus seasons and the Ravens are 0-3 in those games: Their 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh in 2024, the team’s 24-17 loss at Cincinnati in the 2022 wild-card playoffs and Baltimore’s 24-20 road loss to the Giants in 2022.
The last time Martin’s crew officiated a Baltimore win was Oct 13, 2019, a 23-17 triumph over Cincinnati at M&T Bank Stadium.
Home teams
Home teams are 2-1 in games Martin has officiated this year, and have won three of his crew’s past four assignments -- including Kansas City’s victory over Houston in the 2024 divisional playoffs.
Offensive holding
- Baltimore, which allowed seven sacks in Monday’s loss, is the only team in the league that hasn’t been called for offensive holding through three weeks.
- However, consider that streak likely to end this week. Martin’s crew in just three games this year has already flagged offenses 12 times for holding.
