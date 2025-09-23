Arrowhead Report

Lions Showed Chiefs 4 Blueprint Pillars for Beating Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens square off in an AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two weeks ago, Baltimore’s late-September trip to Kansas City looked like a one-sided affair. What a difference now, as both teams are headed in opposite directions entering their AFC showdown on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

The Ravens, who dropped a 38-30 Monday night game against the Lions, telegraphed four clear strategies that opponents can employ.

Lamar Jackson, Leo Chena
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) chases during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1-Keep Derrick Henry thinking about fumbles

Henry’s teams have lost each of their last six games (2020-25) when he’s lost a fumble.

Henry had just one carry over the game’s final 27 minutes on Monday, and it was significant. Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble midway through the fourth quarter and Lions cornerback D.J. Reed recovered, setting up a field goal that gave Detroit a 31-24 lead with 6:35 left.

Henry also surrendered a costly fumble in the Bills’ comeback win to open the season.  

Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry squeezes through an opening to gain yards on the play during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2-Quality pressure on Lamar Jackson

The Chiefs and Lions play similar defenses, and that’s great news for George Karlaftis. Kansas City’s left defensive end plays the same position as Detroit’s Al-Quadin Muhammad – who led the Lions with 2½ sacks on Monday. In fact, the Lions sacked Jackson seven times, tying his single-game career most.

Four Detroit linebackers got at least a share of a sack on Monday, an indication that Steve Spagnuolo can mix blitzes to confuse the Ravens’ offensive line. And the Lions’ most dangerous pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, had only one sack.

Detroit also limited Jackson to just 35 rushing yards on seven carries. After allowing Justin Herbert to break contain in Week 1, the Chiefs have stayed disciplined in their lanes to keep the quarterback in the pocket. Over the last two weeks, Kansas City has held Jalen Hurts (9-15) and Russell Wilson (5-27) to just 42 rushing yards.

Jackson is 6-8 in his career when sacked at least four times, and 1-3 when sacked five-or-more times.

3-Play with a lead

Detroit took the opening kickoff Monday and drove 67 yards on 11 plays for an early touchdown. The Lions then hung around within one score over the balance of the contest, trailing only for three-plus in the third quarter.

As a result, Jackson leaned more toward the pass in the second half, especially when Detroit drove 96 yards to take a 28-21 lead on the first play of the final quarter. From that point forward, Jackson showed pass on 15 of the final 16 Baltimore plays.

Tyquan Thornto
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a catch against New York Giants cornerback Andru Phillips (22) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

4-Run the ball

The Ravens’ defense now ranks 30th in the NFL against the run, allowing 149.0 rushing yards per game. On two of his carries combined, David Montgomery on Monday totaled 103 yards, including a 72-yard burst. Take away those two carries and the Lions still averaged 3.4 yards per carry. They finished with 224 ground yards.

Isiah Pacheco
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, keep it right here on OnSI for your No. 1 information destination; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the discussion on how the Chiefs can beat Baltimore Sunday by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI