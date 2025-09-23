Lions Showed Chiefs 4 Blueprint Pillars for Beating Ravens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two weeks ago, Baltimore’s late-September trip to Kansas City looked like a one-sided affair. What a difference now, as both teams are headed in opposite directions entering their AFC showdown on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
The Ravens, who dropped a 38-30 Monday night game against the Lions, telegraphed four clear strategies that opponents can employ.
1-Keep Derrick Henry thinking about fumbles
Henry’s teams have lost each of their last six games (2020-25) when he’s lost a fumble.
Henry had just one carry over the game’s final 27 minutes on Monday, and it was significant. Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble midway through the fourth quarter and Lions cornerback D.J. Reed recovered, setting up a field goal that gave Detroit a 31-24 lead with 6:35 left.
Henry also surrendered a costly fumble in the Bills’ comeback win to open the season.
2-Quality pressure on Lamar Jackson
The Chiefs and Lions play similar defenses, and that’s great news for George Karlaftis. Kansas City’s left defensive end plays the same position as Detroit’s Al-Quadin Muhammad – who led the Lions with 2½ sacks on Monday. In fact, the Lions sacked Jackson seven times, tying his single-game career most.
Four Detroit linebackers got at least a share of a sack on Monday, an indication that Steve Spagnuolo can mix blitzes to confuse the Ravens’ offensive line. And the Lions’ most dangerous pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, had only one sack.
Detroit also limited Jackson to just 35 rushing yards on seven carries. After allowing Justin Herbert to break contain in Week 1, the Chiefs have stayed disciplined in their lanes to keep the quarterback in the pocket. Over the last two weeks, Kansas City has held Jalen Hurts (9-15) and Russell Wilson (5-27) to just 42 rushing yards.
Jackson is 6-8 in his career when sacked at least four times, and 1-3 when sacked five-or-more times.
3-Play with a lead
Detroit took the opening kickoff Monday and drove 67 yards on 11 plays for an early touchdown. The Lions then hung around within one score over the balance of the contest, trailing only for three-plus in the third quarter.
As a result, Jackson leaned more toward the pass in the second half, especially when Detroit drove 96 yards to take a 28-21 lead on the first play of the final quarter. From that point forward, Jackson showed pass on 15 of the final 16 Baltimore plays.
4-Run the ball
The Ravens’ defense now ranks 30th in the NFL against the run, allowing 149.0 rushing yards per game. On two of his carries combined, David Montgomery on Monday totaled 103 yards, including a 72-yard burst. Take away those two carries and the Lions still averaged 3.4 yards per carry. They finished with 224 ground yards.
