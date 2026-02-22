New Offensive Seeds in Chiefs’ Playbook Germinating This Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Starting fast in 2026 starts now.

And starting fast this fall is especially important to the Chiefs, not simply because Patrick Mahomes isn’t guaranteed to start the 2026 opener. It’s also because 0-2 starts have not been kind to Kansas City.

The Chiefs in 2025 extended a dubious streak of missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons in which they opened 0-2. They just endured the worst start in the Mahomes era, and the team’s first 0-2 beginning since 2014. That’s one reason why Andy Reid and his coaches are devoting every morning to mining every team’s offensive scheme – including Mike McDaniel’s use of Tyreek Hill before the wide receiver’s September knee injury.

“Yeah, we go through everything and everybody,” Reid said Friday, noting that general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs are evaluating Hill just as they would any available player. “That's how Brett does it. And I don't even know if Tyreek is healthy right now, to do anything. So, I'm sure he's working hard on that part of it and trying to get that all straightened out.”

Worst offensive scoring output in 13 years

The Chiefs are seeking to straighten out a largely ineffective and too-predictable offense. Kansas City ranked 21st in points scored (21.3 per game), its worst ranking since the team was dead last in 2012, the year before Reid arrived.

And now that Reid has his full staff 2026 in place -- following the most Chiefs coaching turnover during his time in Kansas City -- the goal is obvious.

“Every year there’s change that takes place,” Reid said. “Is it a wholesale change? No, but we'll figure out the guys we have and what they do the best. And we'll put them in a position there to exploit their strengths and then to work on their weaknesses, to get them better. And so that's the base premise there.

Execution, execution, execution

“And then execution becomes an important thing, and how you go about doing that at a high level. That's coaching and playing, mixed together, to make that happen. And you want to make sure, though, that you get these guys in the right position, or where they at least have an opportunity to do that. And then they've got a responsibility to make sure they up their game to do the right things at the right time.”

The right time to win, at least according to history, is early in the season. And that could be an issue the Chiefs need to solve, considering they may not have Mahomes. Last season in three games without their two-time MVP, the Chiefs were 0-3 and never broke 170 offensive yards in any of those contests.

