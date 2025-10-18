Where Key Chiefs Unit Ranks Entering Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs have been playing better football as of late. They have picked up a few important victories over the last few weeks. This team is playing better on both sides of the ball. For the Chiefs, the defense has held its own and has been the better unit this season overall because of its consistency. That is something major for this team. This team, coming into this season, had lost a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball. They have done a great job of getting the right players to replace them.
The Chiefs have one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the National Football League in Steve Spagnuolo. He has been great for this team and has done a great job once again putting the best players out there and setting them up for success. Spagnuolo has made the changes he had to and the adjustments. Now this defense is playing at a high level, and they want to be the best defense this season.
One area on this defense that is a concern is the defensive line. They have not been getting after the quarterback like they wanted to. It is a work in process, but the Chiefs want to get rolling up front on the defensive side of the ball. One player has emerged as the other guy who could help star defensive tackle Chris Jones get after the quarterback.
PFF Chiefs DL Ranking
PFF came out with their defensive rankings heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. They have the Chiefs' defensive line ranked second to last at No. 31. with a grade of 50.3. The Chiefs' top-rated defensive line player is George Karlaftis.
Per PFF: The defensive line is the heart of any successful defense, tasked with both disrupting the opposing quarterback with a pass rush and shutting down rushing attacks at the line of scrimmage.
Elite defensive lines can change the course of a game by applying pressure, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers while also stifling run plays to control the tempo.
This season, we will closely monitor NFL defensive line play throughout the season. Unlike our offensive line rankings, which in some cases consider previous-season rankings, these rankings will be based purely on 2025 play.
