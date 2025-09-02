Arrowhead Report

Why the AFC West Will Still Run Through the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs look to win the AFC West for the tenth straight season. One analyst makes it clear that the Chiefs will win it again in 2025

Michael Canelo

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs will get tested right away in their Week 1 matchup. The Chiefs will travel to Brazil to open up their 2025 NFL season. They will face off against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

This will be a game that many will have their eyes on because it will be the only game on since it will be played on Friday. And second, because it is a divisional game. Those divisional games are different, and you never know what you are going to get out of them.

This will be an important game in the AFC West because when you are looking back at the end of the season, at this division race, you could be pointing to this matchup. This game can also set the tone for the rest of the season. The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West for the last nine seasons. They are looking to make it a tenth straight season of taking the division. The AFC West runs through the Chiefs, but many around the NFL are picking against the Chiefs this season in the AFC West.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on field against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"I want to bring this up," said NFL analyst Dave Helman of The Athletic. "We did this whole song and dance with the AFC West in 2022. Because the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson and Davante Adams, they joined the division. And everybody was all high on it, and the Chiefs did their Chiefs thing. I feel better about the division this year than I did then. And I do think this is an intriguing division. But I just want to make it clear for the record, I think Kansas City still runs this thing."

AFC West

"And I do not want to get out ahead of myself and act like this is a wide-open division. I do not think that is true ... All I am saying is, we did this whole thing where the AFC West was supposed to be a juggernaut, and it was not. And even if it is more even now, which I think it is true, I think there are levels to this. I still think of the Chiefs as several steps above the other three teams."

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

