1 Remaining Path for Chiefs to Make the Playoffs This Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the thick of it now. At 6-7, they're well outside of the playoff picture in the AFC. Last week, it seemed like their only chance was to run the table and finish with an 11-6 record. Then, they took a brutal loss to one of their direct competitors for the three Wild Card spots, falling to the Houston Texans, 20-10.



Now, the Chiefs are drowning in a sea of desperate sinkers, clawing at one another's necks for the last gasp of air. Like Kansas City, the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins are also 6-7. Ahead of them in the standings are the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, both at 9-4, and the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at 8-5.



There's still a path



The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they're not the only contender in the AFC that's floundering. The Baltimore Ravens have dropped their last two games as well, with Lamar Jackson looking like a shell of himself since returning from injury. At least he's able to play, though. The Indianapolis Colts have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Now, they'll be without Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season, as he tore his Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, trying to fight through a fractured fibula in his other leg.



The bad news for KC is that the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers are all surging. Each of those teams has won at least their last two, and the Texans are riding a five-game victory streak. At this point, there's no chance that the Chiefs can catch the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown. Instead, they should be rooting for the Broncos, at least in their head-to-head with the Chargers.



Jalen Hurts throwing four interceptions and tanking his reputation to ensure the Chargers make the playoffs over the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ygap8YAWva — ChampionsBleedGreen (@Banner19otw) December 9, 2025

The best shot the Chiefs have at sneaking into the playoffs would be to do so as a Wild Card, alongside the Texans/Jaguars and the Bills. If Kansas City can win out, it'll likely outpace the Ravens, Colts, and Dolphins. One of the Chiefs' remaining games is a head-to-head with the Chargers. LA's other games are a gauntlet, with matchups against the Broncos, Texans, and Dallas Cowboys. If the Chargers go winless the remainder of the year while the Chiefs win out, KC will finish with the better record outright.



If they tie in the standings, the Chiefs will have to bank on the tiebreakers (division record, common opponents, conference, strength of victory, etc.). If the Chargers can win two of their remaining games, then it's curtains for Kansas City. Clearly, the odds here are long, but they're not that steep for a team that felt like its season was over. FanDuel has the Chiefs at +490 to earn a postseason bid.

