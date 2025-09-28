Chiefs vs. Ravens: Players Who Could Be Game-Changers
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to pick up a massive win today at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will be taking on a very familiar opponent: the Baltimore Ravens.
These two teams have seen a lot of each other over the last few years. In the playoffs and the regular season, when these two teams go at it, it is usually a great match up. That is what a lot of people expect today as well. This is a huge game for both teams. As they both come in with a 1-2 record.
These two teams have not been able to find their stride just yet. This is the game that can turn it around for one team. Neither wants to leave Arrowhead with a 1-3 record. That is something that is going to surprise a lot of people when they are talking about this game. The Chiefs are looking to show that they have improved on the offensive side of the ball. The Ravens show that they have made adjustments on their defensive side of the ball. That has been the struggle for their team.
Players to Watch
This game is going to present a lot of great and good players on both sides. Here are a couple of players to keep your eyes on as they could be the key to victory.
For the Chiefs, it is linebacker Leo Chenal. He will handle the spying duties for the most part in this one. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to get things going with his legs at times, and Chenal will do his best to keep those yards limited.
"A year ago, Chenal was assigned the spy role defending Jackson. And although Jackson put up solid numbers, the Chiefs got the victory. A spy — a defensive player whose job is mostly to keep an eye on the quarterback and prevent him from ad-libbing a running play — can also be a victory for the offense," said Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star.
Derrick Henry
"Yes, he’s lost a fumble in each game this season, and two of them — in losses to the Bills and Detroit Lions — came in the fourth quarter," added Kerkhoff. "But Henry hasn’t made a habit of fumbling throughout his career, so this is an unusual stretch. In his first nine full NFL seasons, Henry lost 10 fumbles, and just one last year."
