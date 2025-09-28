Arrowhead Report

Chiefs vs. Ravens: Players Who Could Be Game-Changers

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Baltimore Ravens today at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are a few players to keep your eyes on.

Michael Canelo

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to pick up a massive win today at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will be taking on a very familiar opponent: the Baltimore Ravens.

These two teams have seen a lot of each other over the last few years. In the playoffs and the regular season, when these two teams go at it, it is usually a great match up. That is what a lot of people expect today as well. This is a huge game for both teams. As they both come in with a 1-2 record.

These two teams have not been able to find their stride just yet. This is the game that can turn it around for one team. Neither wants to leave Arrowhead with a 1-3 record. That is something that is going to surprise a lot of people when they are talking about this game. The Chiefs are looking to show that they have improved on the offensive side of the ball. The Ravens show that they have made adjustments on their defensive side of the ball. That has been the struggle for their team.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Players to Watch

This game is going to present a lot of great and good players on both sides. Here are a couple of players to keep your eyes on as they could be the key to victory.

For the Chiefs, it is linebacker Leo Chenal. He will handle the spying duties for the most part in this one. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to get things going with his legs at times, and Chenal will do his best to keep those yards limited.

"A year ago, Chenal was assigned the spy role defending Jackson. And although Jackson put up solid numbers, the Chiefs got the victory. A spy — a defensive player whose job is mostly to keep an eye on the quarterback and prevent him from ad-libbing a running play — can also be a victory for the offense," said Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry

"Yes, he’s lost a fumble in each game this season, and two of them — in losses to the Bills and Detroit Lions — came in the fourth quarter," added Kerkhoff. "But Henry hasn’t made a habit of fumbling throughout his career, so this is an unusual stretch. In his first nine full NFL seasons, Henry lost 10 fumbles, and just one last year."

