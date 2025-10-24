Why Toub Says Commanders Will Test Chiefs on Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke from the podium Friday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On his son, Shane, the Commanders’ offensive quality control coach:
“This is the only week we don't talk. We've talked about this before. He's been in the league now for seven years, and we went against him when he was in Chicago. And this is kind of cool, and it's always cool. My parents came in town last week, on Saturday, to see the last game. And they've stayed all week to see this one, too, to see Shane. And so, it's fun. It's a cool thing; my son coaches for the Commanders.”
On the Commanders’ special teams:
“I'll tell you now, we do a ranking system that we use for motivation with the guys and stuff. And . They got unbelievable numbers. They score touchdowns, and they cover great and they're very well coached. I mean, Larry Izzo does a great job. He was a good player and he's an even a better coach. And I'm very impressed watching the tape, watching these guys. And what you've seen on tape is what you see in the numbers, too. So, I mean, they're good.”
On where he ranks his own team on kickoff coverage:
“I don't know what we are, exactly. We're probably in the middle of the pack. I mean, that's kind of where we are now, rankings. We have them (the Commanders) second, and we're like 18. And we're striving to work to be where they're at. We just want to keep improving week-in, week-out, and then by the end of the year, we'll be up in the top five. That's what we're shooting for.”
On how much tinkering he does weekly with Harrison Butker’s kickoffs:
“Yeah, it changes. I mean, obviously, you're playing a team this week that, they're No. 1 in the league. And on kickoff return, I mean, they get out. I think it's like 35-yard line average or so, close to the 35 all the time. And, they have guys that are game-breakers, like Deebo (Samuel) back there, and (Jaylin) Lane and (Luke) McCaffrey. I mean, all those guys are all excellent.
“And they block really well. So, you got to try to come up with a scheme that's something different, maybe and then if you can't stop them, then you got to think about kicking touchbacks and giving the ball at the 35. I mean, that's like the last resort that we want to do. But, I mean, if that's what you got to do, sometimes you got to check your ego and do that.
“But it changes week-in and week-out. Sometimes you're getting them inside the 25 and 30, and those are good days.””
On when the smart thing is to simply kick the ball through the end zone:
“Yes, like in that last game. I mean, we're beating them pretty good. There's no sense in giving them any life at all, like kicking a ball to them and let them get a big return, and all of a sudden they get a spark. So, those are the decisions that you got to make. And you say, ‘Hey, we're just going to kick a touchback here.’
“Guys aren't really happy about it. They want to cover every kick. I mean, that's the competitiveness of those guys. But sometimes you got to do that. I mean, that's just managing the football game. The main thing is winning the game. I mean, that's the No. 1 thing that we strive for.”
On the importance of Harrison Butker having a clean game:
“It was real important to get one, and now we try to get another one. And he had a really good practice this week, and we're still going. But he's good so far, and he's in a good place.”
On whether Brashard Smith is still a big part of his kickoff returns:
“Yeah, definitely, and he keeps getting better. I mean, you see him on offense making people miss and doing a better job with his vision, and staying square. And he hasn't really gotten the ball kicked to him a lot on kick return. So, last week they kicked the touchback. We only had one. They kicked the touchback. We didn't get an opportunity. But he'll still be back there.”
On who’s leading his individual special-teams rankings:
“Leo (Chenal). Leo's up there, I know. And then Cooper McDonald is up there. And we keep track, production-wise, and there's a couple of the guys close, but Leo's been a standout all year. I mean, he's Mr. Consistent on special teams.”
