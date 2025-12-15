5 Plays That Conspired to Take Down Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At this point, looking back at the Chiefs’ 16-13 loss to the Chargers seems like an exercise in futility, equivalent to investigating why the Titanic’s band was playing out of tune.

But long before Patrick Mahomes’ heartbreaking injury, Sunday’s game took a few twists that compounded to finally sink the Chiefs’ luxury liner.

Snap No. 2:

From start to finish on Sunday, Derwin James was a problem. Last week, the Chiefs lost their left tackle on the game’s first snap. Against the Chargers, they lost their right tackle on the game’s second play.

Jaylon Moore pulled to block for Brashard Smith on the pitch to the right, and James blew up Moore’s left knee. Flagged for a personal-foul low block, James gave the Chiefs a first down on a drive that resulted in Kansas City’s only touchdown. But the damage was done.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates with cornerback Donte Jackson (26) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) following an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Moore returned on the same drive but aggravated the injury in the second quarter and never returned. For most of the game, Mahomes came to the line looking at players named Esa Pole and Chu Godrick as the only barriers between the Chargers and his safety.

The Chiefs allowed a season-high five sacks. That decimated offensive line helped the Chargers become the first team to shut out Kansas City in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium since the Eagles did it on Nov. 20, 2023.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The bear hug

Kansas City asserted to strike a blow on its first play of the second quarter. Mahomes had Tyquan Thornton one-on-one with cornerback Cam Hart. He looked off Rashee Rice underneath, then launched a pass 45 yards over the middle. But before the pass arrived, Hart climbed Thornton’s back and gave the receiver an affectionate bear hug.

A properly called pass interference at that point would’ve given Kansas City first-and-10 inside the Chargers’ 20 – and potentially a 14-3 lead on a frigid day. Instead, Tuli Tuipulotu got his second sack and the Chiefs had to punt.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The rookie’s return

The Chargers found KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth round of April’s draft, and they cashed in their dividends on one momentum-turning possession late in the first half.

With Kansas City up 13-3 after a Harrison Butker field goal, Kansas City over-penetrated on the ensuing kickoff. Lambert-Smith saw a crease up the middle and exploded. Butker’s tackle at the Chargers’ 40-yard line might’ve saved a touchdown.

“Well, it was a return,” Andy Reid said after the game. “So, you get a big return, and that's not good. That kind of flipped some switches there.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Justin Herbert did the flipping, promptly connecting with Tre Harris on a 37-yard strike, upheld by replay review (releasing the pass a split-second before Chris Jones sacked the quarterback). Then, Herbert stepped up in pocket to avoid George Karlaftis, who wanted holding, and made a jump throw to hit Lambert-Smith on 16-yard touchdown, his second career reception.

Herbert drove the Chargers 60 yards in five plays, needing just 33 seconds to pull Los Angeles within a field goal, 13-10, just before halftime. And they weren’t done.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kevin Knowles (38) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Then they get the ball the first series,” Reid said, referring to the Chargers coming out of halftime with the ball. “So, they score on the last series of that first half, come back first series and get points. That's not good.”

It wasn’t. The Chargers drove for a game-tying field goal out of the locker room.

The first interception

Late in the third quarter, Los Angeles took its first lead, 16-13, on a Cameron Dicker field goal. Mahomes took the ball and did what the Chiefs have perfected this year, orchestrated a marathon drive.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (91) tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nine snaps later, third-and-12 from the Chargers’ 17-yard line, well within Butker’s range for a game-tying field goal, Mahomes threw another red-zone interception.

And just as he’d done the entire game, Tuipulotu affected Mahomes. The edge rusher spun around Kingsley Suamataia to create a free rushing lane up the middle. Mahomes had Kareem Hunt down the right sideline on a wheel route, rushed the throw and Daiyan Henley played it perfectly. First down, Chargers.

“Yeah, he’d probably want that one back,” Reid said after the game. “He thought Kareem could potentially make a play on a linebacker. That's what happened.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The second interception

Gardner Minshew said he felt comfortable coming into the game just after the two-minute warning. While medical personnel were tending to Mahomes in pain on the Chiefs’ sideline, the backup quarterback was preparing to continue the drive.

He immediately hit three passes to move the Chiefs 22 yards closer to a game-tying field goal, and then, the final act – James’ game-ending interception, intended for Travis Kelce.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after catching a pas against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“They were in man coverage,” Minshew said. “Tried to take a shot to Trav out there. Probably should have kept moving.”

It stopped the Chiefs.

“Hate that situation,” Minshew said. “Hate that I couldn't deliver and get us a win and keep our hopes alive.”

