Chiefs' Chenal Barely Missed Illustrious List
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of players who would fall into the properly rated category. However, one of the more underrated Chiefs players over the past three seasons has been linebacker Leo Chenal, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract signed back in 2022.
The former third-round draft pick has been consistent, reliable, and productive over that stretch as well. He has never not played in a full season, had been racking up similar tackle totals, and has continuously improved from the type of player he was when first drafted out of Wisconsin.
In a recent PFF ranking of the Top 25 players under the age of 25, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was the only player to crack that list. Seeing how Chenal has played thus far in his professional career, it wasn't good enough for him to crack the rankings. But he was well considered.
Following the Top 25 players under the age of 25 rankings, PFF released another ranking of 10 players who just missed out on the list. Chenal's considerations kept him on this list instead of basking in the glory alongside McDuffie.
"While the Wisconsin product plays a limited role in the Chiefs’ defense — logging less than 460 defensive snaps in each of the past two regular seasons — he’s been highly effective in that role," Zoltán Buday of PFF wrote. "Over the last three seasons, Chenal has earned an 85.9 PFF overall grade, ranking fifth among 83 linebackers with at least 1,000 snaps during that span. His 91.3 run-defense grade ranks third, behind only Bobby Wagner and Fred Warner.
Chenal ranked in the eighth position in this version of the rankings, meaning he ranked 33rd overall in terms of the creation of the rankings. Chenal will be on the hunt to further prove himself going into a contract season, and if the Chiefs want to maintain defensive excellence, Chenal should likely be a part of those plans.
The Chiefs' linebacker will be making the most of his career this upcoming campaign, listed for a base salary of $3.4 million. His back-to-back seasons of 60 or more total tackles should be enough for the front office to consider an extension, but it shouldn't be a goal that Chenal settles for.
Ensure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.