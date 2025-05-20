Chiefs Vs. Ravens is Set to be Electric
It's always set to be an entertaining game when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens face off. Dynamic quarterbacks on both sidelines with plenty of talent alongside them.
Since Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson entered the league, they've played each other 6 times. The Chiefs have always seemed to have the upper hand, winning 5 of those times. However, Baltimore will have a chance to get their revenge in the upcoming year.
During the 2025 season, the two franchises are set to meet in Week 4 when the Ravens will fly out to Kansas City. "CBS Sports" writer Tyler Sullivan was highly intrigued by this electric matchup, naming the Chiefs vs. Ravens affair his favorite brawl of the Week 4 slate:
"Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes. Need I say more? This is the first time that these two AFC heavyweights will square off against one another since Week 1 of last season," Sullivan wrote.
"If you remember, the game concluded after an Isaiah Likely 10-yard touchdown catch was overturned for failing to get both feet in bounds as time expired. For Jackson, this will be an opportunity to build some momentum against Mahomes. Currently, Mahomes is 5-1 against Jackson in their careers. Given that these are two of the top teams in the AFC, this early season head-to-head could also come into play later with tiebreakers for playoff seeding."
Unfortunately, this matchup won't be aired during primetime but instead on the Sunday afternoon CBS slot, where the game will be nationally televised. You can be sure that plenty of eyes will be on this game, as it can be an early indicator for how the top of the AFC conference will end up shaking out.
For the Chiefs, this would be an early statement win, giving them a lot of confidence and momentum heading into the rest of the season. The fact that it's only a week 4 game can work in the Chiefs' favor. Now with a new and improved offensive and defensive line, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Chiefs will play against a formidable opponent like Baltimore.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE