This MLB Team Is the Perfect Comparison for the Chiefs
The sports world often creates narratives that fans fall in love with, but at the same time, some sports narratives frustrate fan bases all over the country. With the National Football League entering Week 8 of the 2025 campaign, the Major League Baseball 2025 season is nearing its end.
The beautiful things about sports are that they change every year. While some sports often have a select few teams always in the winning picture, things can get shaken up from time to time. But if you're a fan of the NFL, one thing that has been quite consistent is the Kansas City Chiefs and their winning ways.
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the role full-time in 2018, the Chiefs have found a ton of success both on and off the field. Since Mahomes has donned the uniform, the franchise has won three Super Bowl championships and has the chance to make it back to the game of games for the fourth time in a row.
The MLB Equivalent
While the Chiefs and the Chiefs Kingdom are proud and content with the success and victories, other franchises and fan bases see the Chiefs' success and let out a groan. Some debate that the product becomes boring if the Chiefs continue to dominate the league, while others enjoy the consistency.
When it comes to the world of baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers hold the same emotion-evoking power over fans of the MLB.
The Dodgers head back to the World Series for the second season in a row, looking to become the first MLB franchise to win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees did so in 1999 and 2000.
Much like the Chiefs, the Dodgers have star power up and down their roster, with their most popular player being Shohei Ohtani. And while these two franchises may not win the whole thing every year, their success is apparent on a year-to-year basis.
The Comparison of Dynasty's
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have led their respective teams into a dynasty, but have you ever wondered how similar the two have played in that span? Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" revealed these statistical comparisons since each dynasty began.
Championships:
- Chiefs under Coach Reid - three championships
- Dodgers under Coach Roberts - two championships (going for third)
Championship Appearances:
- Chiefs under Coach Reid: five Super Bowl appearances
- Dodgers under Coach Roberts: five World Series appearances
Division Titles:
- Chiefs under Coach Reid: nine
- Dodgers under Coach Roberts: nine
Regular Season Winning Percentage:
- Chiefs under Coach Reid: .724
- Dodgers under Coach Roberts: .621
Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts by visiting our Facebook page (here).