Arrowhead Report

This MLB Team Is the Perfect Comparison for the Chiefs

With the World Series getting underway, let's take a look at the MLB equivalent of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Dominic Minchella

Jun 2, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up on field during the annual Big Slick celebrity softball game prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up on field during the annual Big Slick celebrity softball game prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The sports world often creates narratives that fans fall in love with, but at the same time, some sports narratives frustrate fan bases all over the country. With the National Football League entering Week 8 of the 2025 campaign, the Major League Baseball 2025 season is nearing its end.

The beautiful things about sports are that they change every year. While some sports often have a select few teams always in the winning picture, things can get shaken up from time to time. But if you're a fan of the NFL, one thing that has been quite consistent is the Kansas City Chiefs and their winning ways.

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the role full-time in 2018, the Chiefs have found a ton of success both on and off the field. Since Mahomes has donned the uniform, the franchise has won three Super Bowl championships and has the chance to make it back to the game of games for the fourth time in a row.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. (Via OlyDrop) / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The MLB Equivalent

While the Chiefs and the Chiefs Kingdom are proud and content with the success and victories, other franchises and fan bases see the Chiefs' success and let out a groan. Some debate that the product becomes boring if the Chiefs continue to dominate the league, while others enjoy the consistency.

When it comes to the world of baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers hold the same emotion-evoking power over fans of the MLB.

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) celebrates on the podium after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dodgers head back to the World Series for the second season in a row, looking to become the first MLB franchise to win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees did so in 1999 and 2000.

Much like the Chiefs, the Dodgers have star power up and down their roster, with their most popular player being Shohei Ohtani. And while these two franchises may not win the whole thing every year, their success is apparent on a year-to-year basis.

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Comparison of Dynasty's

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have led their respective teams into a dynasty, but have you ever wondered how similar the two have played in that span? Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" revealed these statistical comparisons since each dynasty began.

Championships:

  • Chiefs under Coach Reid - three championships
  • Dodgers under Coach Roberts - two championships (going for third)
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Championship Appearances:

  • Chiefs under Coach Reid: five Super Bowl appearances
  • Dodgers under Coach Roberts: five World Series appearances
Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) is introduced before game three against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Division Titles:

  • Chiefs under Coach Reid: nine
  • Dodgers under Coach Roberts: nine
Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general image of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Champions flag flying above the field prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Regular Season Winning Percentage:

  • Chiefs under Coach Reid: .724
  • Dodgers under Coach Roberts: .621
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs staff member waves a large flag against the Detroit Lions after a Chiefs score during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.