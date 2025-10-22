Why Everything’s Clicking for Patrick Mahomes Right Now
The Kansas City Chiefs, as a franchise, have seemingly found their groove again. Sitting with a winning record for the first time all season after starting 0-2 is exactly what the doctor ordered. For the Chiefs' success on the field, there comes success off the field as well, primarily for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes has easily reentered his name into the hat for the MVP conversation, as his offensive abilities have been on full display all season. However, in his most recent games, Mahomes has performed in a way he did when he led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, which is a scary thought for other franchises.
Mahomes' Stats Last 4 Games
Since taking down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, which seemed to be the momentum-building point for the Chiefs this season, Mahomes has been elite. Over the recent four games, Mahomes has thrown for 1,131 passing yards, averaging 282.7 per game, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.
Keep in mind, Mahomes has also been the Chiefs' most reliable running option this season, as he just got passed by Isiah Pacheco for the team lead in rushing yards this season. Mahomes' impact on the field is impressive, but he's much more than his football life.
Mahomes' Charity Event
Earlier this week, Mahomes' foundation, "15 and the Mahomies," held its annual gala, which saw several generous contributions for helping the underprivileged youth.
- "15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes," the foundation states under their mission page on their website.
The foundation raised over $1.5 million in the process of helping the youth, all of which was distributed across 20 different charities.
Mahomes, being one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, has had an impact on the Chiefs franchise and the community since donning the uniform. Having the platform he does and choosing to do good with it makes him a likable person, regardless of feelings towards him on the football field.
After taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, the Chiefs and Mahomes turn their attention to their final home game before hitting the road in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, while facing the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
