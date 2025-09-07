3 Key Fantasy Stats from Chiefs vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2025 NFL season with lots of question marks surrounding their offense and fantasy football prospects for the year. The team was looking to return to their previous explosive ways on the attack, dictated by the steps back they took on the other side of the ball.
While that was bad news for the Chiefs overall, it did significantly raise the ceiling on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City offense's fantasy potential. Ultimately, they came up short in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-27.
Here were the most important stats from the loss that highlight the Chiefs' fantasy outlook for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Chiefs showed fantasy promise despite the loss
1. Patrick Mahomes had four deep passing attempts
In 2024, Patrick Mahomes averaged just three passes over 20+ yards per game. On Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers, he threw four balls that traveled at least 20 yards through the air. He connected on two of them, one to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and another to Travis Kelce for a touchdown.
Obviously, that's not a huge difference from his average from last season. However, Rashee Rice was serving the first game of his six-week suspension, Xavier Worthy was knocked out early on due to a miscommunication with Travis Kelce, leading to a shoulder injury, and the Chargers have a stout defense led by Derwin James.
This is a step in the right direction for a Chiefs offense hoping to be more explosive this year. Once Rice and Worthy are back, expect more shots downfield from Mahomes.
2. Isiah Pacheco had zero third-down snaps
Isiah Pacheco had probably the most disappointing night and fantasy outing of any Kansas City player, not counting Xavier Worthy, of course. He finished with just five carries for 25 yards and two catches for a measly three yards. After an offseason of hype surrounding his reported physical improvement, Pacheco severely underwhelmed.
He didn't take a single snap on third downs against LA, pointing to the fact that this will be a committee with Kareem Hunt and possibly even Brashard Smith later in the season. Hunt also garnered all four of the singleback short-yardage looks for KC.
On the bright side, Pacheco did get the lone goal-line snap for the Chiefs and handled the majority of Kansas City's singleback plays with 31 out of 60. Still, he'll have to capitalize on his early-down opportunities and find the end zone often to justify his fantasy hype this year.
3. Patrick Mahomes: six carries, 57 yards, and one touchdown rushing
It seems that Patrick Mahomes has heard all of the noise about dual-threat quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen possibly taking his crown this season. With his receiving corps deeply compromised, Mahomes went to his legs often against the Chargers, and looked significantly quicker and more aggressive than in the past two years. It wouldn't be shocking to see him average a career-high 25+ rushing yards per game in 2025.
