Analyst Drops Take On Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Which version of Travis Kelce are the Chiefs going to be getting this season?
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a revenge tour for this upcoming season. They want to make another run to the Super Bowl and finish the job for this team. They have heard all the things people are saying about them this offseason, and people are sticking with those thoughts. That is just adding fuel to the fire for the Chiefs. They want to prove all of them wrong and prove the dynasty is still alive.
Something that will be a huge storyline for the Chiefs all season is star tight end Travis Kelce. This might be Kelce's last season in the NFL, and he has come back stronger and better this offseason than he did last year. Kelce wants it now more than ever, and one more championship will put a staple on what has already been a Hall of Fame career. Kelce would love nothing more than to ride into the sunset with a victory in the Super Bowl. It does not get any better than that.
The spotlight for Kelce will be on him all this season, and not because of him and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. But because they are keeping to eye on him on how he is going to perform each week. The Chiefs want the best version of Kelce, and that his what he wants to give his team, the fans, and everyone that is watching.
Travis Kelce's Expectations
"He is 36 years old and football is a brutal sport," said Maddog Russo on First Take. "At that age, to be that great is asking a lot. He really faded last season. I noticed much more last season than the year before ... Is he a little distracted? I understand that is an aspect of it, but he is old. I know that he is motivated now, but he is old. 36 years old at tight end, football, which is a mean business ... I am not expecting a big year from him in Kansas City."
If the Chiefs want any chance to winning a Super Bowl this season, Kelce is going to have to be a big part of their offense.
