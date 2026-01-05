Kelce Addresses Next Steps in Retirement Decision
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs’ worst season of Travis Kelce’s career is now history.
Now, everyone with a pulse is wondering whether Kelce’s career is in the same category. Count Kelce among those in that group.
"I think, first things first,” Kelce said after Sunday’s 14-12 loss in Las Vegas, “I just love this team. Guys like Chris Jones over here pointing at me from across the room. I love that guy. I'm proud of the way we finished this, even though it ended the way it did. Guys still showed up, gave it their all, and that's all you can ask for, man.
“And I got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here. So, I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.”
Family, of course, includes his parents, a brother who navigated the same path only two years ago, and the most famous woman in the world he’s planning to wed this summer, Taylor Swift. Kelce did say his decision is different than last year after the Super Bowl blowout.
“I mean, who knows? Who knows? Either it hits me quick or I got to take some time. I think last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to kind of give this one a shot. So, I don't know. We'll see.”
History on Sunday
What observers saw Sunday, if in fact it was Kelce’s final NFL game, was genuine history.
- In his 192nd game, Kelce reached 13,000 career receiving yards to become the fastest tight end in NFL history – and just third tight end all-time – to hit that mark. Tony Gonzalez did it in 232 games and Jason Witten did it in 259 games.
- Kelce reached 75 catches in a 10th straight year to tie Tim Brown’s NFL record.
- He extended the NFL’s longest streak of games with at least one reception, ending the season with 191 straight. It’s the longest streak in franchise history and on Sunday surpassed Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (190) for No. 4 all-time.
- Kelce (1,081) also surpassed Terrell Owens (1,078) for No. 8 on the league’s all-time receiving list (all players).
"My guy, T.O.,” Kelce said, asked about surpassing Owens. “I got so much respect for him, and that's really, when you start getting old enough to accumulate all these records or break all these records or be a part of the greatness that are guys like T.O., you just appreciate even more what they gave to this game. Because you kind of feel what it takes to achieve all that. So, shout out to T.O. for paving away for a guy like me.”
Chris Jones makes prediction
A guy like Kelce would be pivotal to a Chiefs rebound in 2026. Jones, his teammate since 2016, has a prediction.
“I can't promise you anything about another man,” Jones said after the game, “but I don't know. This year was a tricky year for us. I got faith in my dawg coming back.”
