Madden Rates Broncos Guard Above Humphrey
Pro Bowl recognition, guaranteed money and Madden ratings. All are a big deal for real NFL players. But players aren’t the only ones who care about Madden grades. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson nixed a trade for Jerry Jeudy last year, according to the New York Post, because the wide receiver’s Madden rating was too low.
And while pundits can debate whether Patrick Mahomes (95 rating) is the game’s fourth-best quarterback behind Josh Allen (99), Lamar Jackson (99) and Joe Burrow (97), there’s no debating the NFL’s best center.
Creed Humphrey enters the 2025 season with a 95 rating, EA Sports announced Thursday. No other center is in the same area code. In fact, only Trent Williams (97), Jordan Mailata (96), Penei Sewell (96), Tristan Wirfs (96) and Quinn Meinerz (95) enter with higher marks among NFL offensive linemen.
Including playoffs, Humphrey has started all 81 Chiefs games since Kansas City selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. The team is 63-18 (.778) in those contests, with nine more victories than the next-closest team over that span (Philadelphia is 54-23, .701).
And in an era in which the real NFL game looks more and more like a video game, and Madden 26 looks more and more like the real NFL game, the Chiefs are clearly built with their strengths up the middle. Not only does Mahomes take snaps from Humphrey, but defensive tackle Chris Jones (97) owns the team’s highest Madden rating.
Protector of the Year
Humphrey, ranked by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s top-graded center following each of the last three seasons, is a natural candidate for the league’s newest honor, the Protector of the Year award. Assuming the award isn’t biased toward left tackles like Williams and Mailata, Humphrey might have a shot.
- “Humphrey is all but a unanimous choice for the best center in the NFL today and Kansas City's true offensive line cornerstone,” wrote NFL.com’s Nick Shook, identifying 10 candidates for the inaugural Protector of the Year. “After a year in which the starting five collectively struggled and eventually crumbled in the Super Bowl, plenty of attention will be on the Chiefs' O-line in 2025.
- “If the blocking unit bounces back, Humphrey is going to receive plenty of praise for it, even if he's been the same dependable pivot all along.”
While Shook makes a good point on Humphrey, the reality is that until the Super Bowl, the collective struggles Shook mentioned were exclusive to left and right tackle. Humphrey and his Pro Bowl neighbors -- guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney -- didn’t allow a sack during the regular season.
The best source for breaking news from Chiefs camp is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, let us know how you feel about Mahomes as the fourth-best quarterback and Humphrey as the No. 1 center by visiting our Facebook page (here).