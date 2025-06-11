Humphrey Marks Another Accolade While Front Row for OKC Victory
Luke Combs sings a song called Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma, but there was plenty inside Paycom Center on Sunday night for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Just ask Chiefs All-Pro center Creed Humphrey.
While teammate Patrick Mahomes was in town over the weekend to support the Texas Tech softball team at the Women’s College World Series, Humphrey and his girlfriend Ana weren’t far away. They were in attendance for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 123-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
Humphrey grew up in Shawnee, Okla., just east of Oklahoma City. He played at the University of Oklahoma in Norman before Kansas City selected him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2021 draft.
And like Humphrey’s favorite NBA team, the Chiefs are outstanding after they’ve lost games. With Humphrey watching on Sunday, the Thunder improved to 5-0 during the NBA playoffs after a loss, answering a heartbreaking Game 1 setback with a dominating win. During the regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were 12-2 after losses.
Over Humphrey’s first four NFL seasons, the Chiefs are 13-2 after they’ve lost regular-season games. In other words, they’ve lost consecutive games on only two occasions. They lost in back-to-back fashion during Weeks 2-3 in his rookie 2021 season (at Baltimore and home against the Chargers), and Weeks 13-14 in 2023 (at Green Bay and home against Buffalo).
Kansas City after a loss was 4-1 in 2021, 3-0 in 2022, 5-1 in 2023 and 1-0 last season.
Humphrey last August signed a four-year, $72-million contract extension to become the highest-paid center in NFL history. He’s started all 68 regular-season Chiefs games and all 13 playoff contests – including the last three Super Bowls -- since entering the league.
Last week, Pro Football Focus named him the NFL’s No. 1 center for the third consecutive season.
“Since stepping foot on an NFL field in 2021,” wrote Mason Cameron, “Humphrey has not only been the most productive center but also the most productive offensive lineman in the NFL, period. His 2.05 PFF WAR over the past four seasons is the highest figure among all offensive linemen, and his 94.9 cumulative PFF overall grade ranks second, behind only Trent Williams.”
Ironically, Humphrey’s new teammate on a retooled offensive line is the player who learned from Williams while with the 49ers over the last four years, left tackle Jaylon Moore. WAR stands for wins above replacement, meaning a valuation rating that represents how many wins the player is worth above the average player who would step in if he weren’t available.
According to ProFootballReference.com, Humphrey has played 4,530 offensive snaps and 324 special-teams plays during the regular season since his NFL debut in 2021.
