WATCH: Chiefs Punter Matt Araiza’s Monday Availability
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza spoke in advance of his club’s workout back at team headquarters on Monday.
To view his comments, watch below.
Q: What did you do during the offseason to improve your hangtime and pooch punts?
ARAZIA: “Both of them were understanding different contact points, trying different things, finding what works, finding what adjustments I can make. Kind of tinkering if that makes sense.”
Q: How did you feel about having an additional punter and how did that challenge you?
ARAZIA: “Yeah it was good. Competition always pushes me, that’s how I’ve always been; and now it’s (been) three times that I’ve had competition in the NFL and all three have gone my way, I do think that it pushes me and elevates me.”
Q: Is calling for the different holds similar to calling for different pitches? Like do you have to hold number one, hold number two, etc.?
ARAZIA: “Kind of yeah. We have a little language going and yeah, it’s good. It’s been good to, obviously my first year, get that experience down and now (having) a ton of confidence in it. Holding is definitely something I take pride in. Coming out, coming from the draft it was something that, you know, was a big downside because I never did it in college. So, it was a big question mark, people thought I couldn’t do it. It’s definitely something I take pride in and work at a lot.”
