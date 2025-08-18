Arrowhead Report

WATCH: Chiefs Punter Matt Araiza’s Monday Availability

Hear what the Kansas City Chiefs punter had to say Monday from team headquarters.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza spoke in advance of his club’s workout back at team headquarters on Monday.

To view his comments, watch below.

Q: What did you do during the offseason to improve your hangtime and pooch punts?

ARAZIA: “Both of them were understanding different contact points, trying different things, finding what works, finding what adjustments I can make. Kind of tinkering if that makes sense.”

Matt Araiza, Harrison Butker
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Matt Araiza (14) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Q: How did you feel about having an additional punter and how did that challenge you?

ARAZIA: “Yeah it was good. Competition always pushes me, that’s how I’ve always been; and now it’s (been) three times that I’ve had competition in the NFL and all three have gone my way, I do think that it pushes me and elevates me.”

Q: Is calling for the different holds similar to calling for different pitches? Like do you have to hold number one, hold number two, etc.?

ARAZIA: “Kind of yeah. We have a little language going and yeah, it’s good. It’s been good to, obviously my first year, get that experience down and now (having) a ton of confidence in it. Holding is definitely something I take pride in. Coming out, coming from the draft it was something that, you know, was a big downside because I never did it in college. So, it was a big question mark, people thought I couldn’t do it. It’s definitely something I take pride in and work at a lot.”

Matt Araiza
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The No. 1 stop for news from Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on Matt Araiza by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI