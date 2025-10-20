Mahomes Shenanigans Plays Right Into Chiefs’ Identity This Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Meghan Trainor, you deserve an Oscar for your supporting role. But the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to …
Patrick Mahomes.
And Best Director, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
“I think it comes from my State Farm commercials,” Mahomes quipped after Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders. “I’m joking. Nags actually came up with the idea. We had talked about doing the hard count and trying to draw the teams offsides. I can’t remember who I watched do it a couple years ago and they had said that.”
What he said isn’t exactly family friendly, but on the initial snap of the second quarter – fourth-and-1 from Kansas City’s 40-yard line -- it caught the Raiders off guard. The acting job worked perfectly, fooling the Raiders into thinking the Chiefs were simply trying to draw them offsides.
And after Brashard Smith and Noah Gray danced around in the backfield, Kareem Hunt took the handoff.
Turning point in game
Creed Humphrey and Kingsley Suamataia crushed defensive tackle Leki Fotu at the point of attack. Jonah Laulu got a free release and over-pursued into the backfield. And Travis Kelce kicked out Charles Snowden. First down, Chiefs.
And 10 plays later, Mahomes hit Hollywood Brown for an 8-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 14-0 advantage. No wonder the Chiefs kept talking so much about practice this last week.
“I don’t want to get too far into the weeds but there’s stuff that we do, everybody is on the same page, and we know when we’re acting and when we’re not acting and all the different type of stuff and plays off it. That’s just kind of what you have to do in order to be a step ahead in this league.”
The Chiefs seemed light years ahead on Sunday, pitching their first shutout in 14 years, since Oct. 23, 2011, at the Oakland Coliseum in a 28-0 triumph over the Raiders. Reid picked up only his second shutout in 472 games as an NFL head coach, including postseason (a 30-0 win at Houston in the 2015 wild-card playoffs).
They're human
And while Mahomes gets the Oscar for the fourth-down verbal rouse, he dinged himself for an easy touchdown on another razzle-dazzle play later on that drive.
In something out of Curly Lambeau’s 100-year-old playbook, on first-and-goal from the Raiders’ 3-yard line, Gardner Minshew entered the game. The backup QB lined up in a shotgun but with his hand on the ground in a three-point stance. Mahomes mirrored him as a running back off to the left. And the wingback was the Chiefs’ King for a Day, Rashee Rice.
“We had talked about through the week if I should do the cadence or if he (Minshew) should do the cadence. And we decided I should. Obviously, we should’ve let him do it because it was going to be a walk-in touchdown. And I wanted to get Gardner a touchdown, man, especially against those guys.”
Those guys, the Raiders, represent Minshew’s former team. And after Mahomes called the signals, Minshew took the snap and pitched forward to Rice in motion to the right. But officials blew the play dead.
Backup right guard Mike Caliendo, who’d entered on that drive after starter Trey Smith injured his back, was flagged for false start.
“Sucks that we didn’t get to make it happen but the creativity by the coaches of putting us in that situation where I’m the distraction and we’re giving the ball underneath. I watched it on film and it looked like it was going to be a walk-in. We’ll be better with the cadence the next time we do it.”
