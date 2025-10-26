Opportunity Knocks for This Chief After Teammate’s Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have a much larger test than the Las Vegas Raiders on their hands come Monday Night Football, as they host the Washington Commanders in Week 8 action. However, the Chiefs have some injury concerns up front on the offensive side of the ball that could pose a problem.
As reported by head coach Andy Reid, starting right guard Trey Smith is doubtful for Monday Night Football's game due to lower back spasms, something that saw him leave early in Week 7 against the Raiders.
Coach Reid also provided an update on Josh Simmons, claiming, "I'm not going to get into all of it. Everything is positive; it’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family." Simmons' position is taken care of by Jaylon Moore, which leaves Smith's starting right guard role one that could be filled by a young offensive lineman.
Mike Caliendo's Time to Shine
Coach Reid mentioned in his Saturday press conference that they have enough men on the offensive line to take care of business with Washington, which likely will lead to Mike Caliendo getting the start at right guard in place of Smith.
The former undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan has been with the franchise since 2022 and has helped the franchise secure one Super Bowl championship. Now in his third year in the National Football League, Caliendo is primed to make his fourth-ever start on Monday against the Commanders.
So far this season, when Caliendo has been on the field, he has shown signs of being a promising backup who can step in when needed. Last week against the Raiders, Caliendo played in 65 total snaps, and he performed very well.
According to Pro Football Focus, last week Caliendo earned an overall grade of 77.1. On the season, Caliendo holds a 75.2 overall grade, further proving he's capable of the job. If this game goes well for Caliendo, he could potentially be a player to see more time on the field even when Smith returns.
Having learned from the likes of Joe Thuney, Smith, and others with whom he's shared the offensive line, this could be a make or break moment for the former undrafted product.
