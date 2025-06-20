The Impact Joe Thuney Left on Chiefs Offensive Lineman
One of the biggest offseason losses for the Kansas City Chiefs came in the form of a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs dealt offensive lineman Joe Thuney to the Bears in return for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.
Shortly after, the Bears franchise decided to extend their new offensive guard to a two-year deal worth $35 million. While the Chiefs didn't want to move on from Thuney, they had to for the sake of saving money in the long run. While Thuney isn't in Kansas City, the impact he left is felt in more than one way.
Not only did Thuney help the Chiefs secure two Super Bowl championships, but he also was a mentor to the younger offensive linemen on the roster. Mike Caliendo is one of those impacted by Thuney, as he competes for the starting left guard role going into the 2025 campaign.
While Caliendo is in need of a massive performance this offseason to secure the starting role, Thuney's guidance has helped Caliendo in more ways than one. Talking to the media following mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, Caliendo revealed the impact that Thuney left on him and the other Chiefs offensive linemen.
"He meant a lot to me," Caliendo said. "He taught me so much and took me as the player I was coming out of Western Michigan to being able to start in an NFL game. Losing him, he was a great, incredible leader, and I know that guys are stepping up already, trying to fill his role as a leader. I think the more leaders we have in our room, the better."
Seeing that Caliendo wasn't the best guard last season, ranking 114th ranked guard our of the 136 that qualified according to PFF, this offseason minicamp and into training camp has to be the best the coaches have ever seen Caliendo.
If he wants to become a massive leader in a room full of young offensive linemen, he needs to back it up with his performance on the field. After seeing how heartbroken Caliendo was following the Super Bowl defeat, it's easy to see that he cares for the franchise; he needs to break out going into his third NFL campaign.
