Chiefs’ Jones Keeping Receipts as Holidays Approach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Christmas rolls around in two months, Chiefs players shouldn’t expect a lot of gifts from Chris Jones.
He’s already been plenty generous.
“Well, I've been telling the guys all day,” Jones said after Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders, “Christmas gifts have been given out early.”
Jones purchased a gift for himself last week, sacking Geno Smith. But in the two prior games, he battled through constant double teams to flush out quarterbacks and deliver gift-wrapped presents for Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis.
“So, it's finally good to touch the quarterback and get him down,” Jones added.
Charles Omenihu on positive pace
Make no mistake, Jones is happy to help Omenihu, who’s had a long journey back after sustaining a torn ACL in the 2023 AFC championship game at Baltimore. While Karlaftis (3½) leads the team, Omenihu is tied with Jones and Drue Tranquill (two each) for second on the club.
“He had two sacks, in back-to-back weeks,” Jones said of Omenihu. “So, keep him on that trend. Keep his feelings high, in a positive mind frame, Charles. We can utilize Charles in multiple sets for us. He can be a great asset for us, especially in the long run, in the playoffs.
"He can play defensive end, defensive tackle when he put his mind to it. But yeah, we got to keep Charles in good spirits, keeping keep him going.”
That’s all well and good, but has Omenihu as much as extended a simple thanks for Jones’ generosity?
“Listen, it's a lot of layups going around,” Jones said, smiling. “I'm giving out a lot of layups. You look at it, back-to-back weeks, Charles came under me, in Jacksonville, and got a layup. I missed the sack. He got a layup. But as long as it stays in the D-line room, and we don't give them to the DBs or the linebackers. That's a whole ‘nother story.”
Mike Danna assuming newer role
The story this week might be Mike Danna. As the Chiefs (4-3) began preparations for the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), the veteran defensive end likely got more snaps at defensive tackle. He’s already been lining up on the interior and, now that Omarr Norman-Lott is out for the season with a torn ACL, is expected to play even more in that role.
“He jumps in there and, I mean, he does now,” head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “He gets snaps in there. But he is. He's an option for sure. He's a good football player. I'm okay. I'm good with where we're at, although I thought Omarr was coming on for sure.”
