Chiefs’ Jones Keeping Receipts as Holidays Approach

The Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro has been plenty generous.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Christmas rolls around in two months, Chiefs players shouldn’t expect a lot of gifts from Chris Jones.

He’s already been plenty generous.

“Well, I've been telling the guys all day,” Jones said after Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders, “Christmas gifts have been given out early.”

chris jones, geno smit
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jones purchased a gift for himself last week, sacking Geno Smith. But in the two prior games, he battled through constant double teams to flush out quarterbacks and deliver gift-wrapped presents for Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis.

“So, it's finally good to touch the quarterback and get him down,” Jones added.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Charles Omenihu on positive pace

Make no mistake, Jones is happy to help Omenihu, who’s had a long journey back after sustaining a torn ACL in the 2023 AFC championship game at Baltimore. While Karlaftis (3½) leads the team, Omenihu is tied with Jones and Drue Tranquill (two each) for second on the club.

charles omenihu, jared gof
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

“He had two sacks, in back-to-back weeks,” Jones said of Omenihu. “So, keep him on that trend. Keep his feelings high, in a positive mind frame, Charles. We can utilize Charles in multiple sets for us. He can be a great asset for us, especially in the long run, in the playoffs.

"He can play defensive end, defensive tackle when he put his mind to it. But yeah, we got to keep Charles in good spirits, keeping keep him going.”

charles omenih
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) gestures during the third quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That’s all well and good, but has Omenihu as much as extended a simple thanks for Jones’ generosity?

“Listen, it's a lot of layups going around,” Jones said, smiling. “I'm giving out a lot of layups. You look at it, back-to-back weeks, Charles came under me, in Jacksonville, and got a layup. I missed the sack. He got a layup. But as long as it stays in the D-line room, and we don't give them to the DBs or the linebackers. That's a whole ‘nother story.”

drue tranquill, baker mayfiel
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mike Danna assuming newer role

The story this week might be Mike Danna. As the Chiefs (4-3) began preparations for the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), the veteran defensive end likely got more snaps at defensive tackle. He’s already been lining up on the interior and, now that Omarr Norman-Lott is out for the season with a torn ACL, is expected to play even more in that role.

“He jumps in there and, I mean, he does now,” head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “He gets snaps in there. But he is. He's an option for sure. He's a good football player. I'm okay. I'm good with where we're at, although I thought Omarr was coming on for sure.”

mike danna, david montgomer
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) tries to stop Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

