Danna Explains Why Moving Inside Is Challenging but Rewarding
For many NFL players, availability is their best ability. For Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, availability has evolved into versatility – and that’s where he can create the most impact.
Danna has grown into a multi-tasking shapeshifter, available to Steve Spagnuolo’s high-potential unit in a variety of roles. The 6-2, 257-pound veteran’s day job is defensive end, but when Spagnuolo needs him to moonlight as a defensive tackle, he’ll be there again. And head coach Andy Reid said Sunday the Chiefs aren’t out to fix what isn’t broken.
“Yeah, we did that last year,” Reid said after Sunday’s first practice in pads. “We moved him inside, outside, pass situations, jumped him inside. He's got a knack for it. So, we've moved those guys all around, but you got to have a special knack if you're going to go inside, and he's got that.”
He’s also got a sack of Josh Allen. In the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game, Danna dropped the MVP in Chiefs territory and forced a fumble. While the quarterback recovered the loose ball, plays like that are significant examples of how the Chiefs have benefited from the veteran since they took him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.
Offseason changes at defensive tackle
Chris Jones is back as the All-Pro on the interior of the line. The Chiefs allowed Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi to leave in free agency, then re-signed roadblock Mike Pennel, brought in free agent Jerry Tillery, and drafted Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round. So, the number of permutations in which Spagnuolo can use Danna has increased dramatically.
- “With my game,” Danna said after Sunday’s practice, “I just try to be versatile and, whatever the coaches need, whatever my teammates need. If they rely on me to go inside and produce, or line up inside and do what I gotta do, then that's what it is.
- “But it's always a challenge, going from both outside and in, because it's always different footwork, always different techniques. But you just gotta be able to adjust, man. You know, if you're able to adjust on the fly, you can really excel.”
The Chiefs have excelled since drafting Danna, going to four Super Bowls in five years and winning three. He signed a three-year, $24-million contract to return to the Chiefs last April.
Spagnuolo has depended on the defensive lineman more in the last two seasons than earlier in his career. Danna played 58 percent of the defensive snaps a year ago, limited to 13 games by a calf strain and mid-year pectoral injury.
The year before, however, he played 74 percent of snaps and helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl with a career-high 6½ sacks. This year, Danna wants not only to improve on that number, but continue to improve with every year.
Goals ultimately center on making Chiefs better
“Get better at pass rushing,” Danna said, explaining his 2025 goals. “Finish with over eight sacks. … Every single year is to raise the bar, have a career year.
“I had 6½ but I wanna raise the standard; I wanna raise my bar. So, I wanna keep pushing myself, and outworking my potential every single day. I wanna grind and push these guys to where they can outwork their potential as well. So, not even just my goal, but just helping the guys around me.”
Your best source for breaking news from Chiefs training camp is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the discussion on Mike Danna and the Chiefs’ defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).