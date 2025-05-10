Chiefs' Last Need Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
The Kansas City Chiefs did a phenomenal job of addressing their weaknesses during the 2025 NFL Draft. They were aware of who they already had (and who they still needed), making strategic decisions round by round. Even though a lot of their previous problems now seem fixed, there's always going to be room for improvement, no matter how good your squad already is.
That being said, what exactly do the Chiefs still need to fix?
Their offensive line got a lot better during free agency, adding 49ers' tackle Jaylon Moore and drafting Ohio State's Josh Simmons in the first round (32nd overall).
According to Pro Football Focus, it's actually the defensive line that still needs some work.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
"The Chiefs lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency, and now their interior defensive line looks thin, PFF stated. "Aside from the elite Chris Jones, they have Mike Pennel, but he is almost 35 years old and recorded a 59.4 PFF overall grade with a 63.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.
"It’s then Jerry Tillery and rookie Omarr Norman-Lott, neither of whom is known for their run defense. Defending the run in the middle could be an issue to monitor for the Chiefs in 2025 if they don't add more help."
Losing a talent like Tershawn Wharton was a blow, but it doesn't have to mean "panic mode." The Chiefs still made numerous moves to deepen their interior line. They took a chance, drafting Norman-Lott with their only second-round pick, while playing Jerry Tillery to come play in Kansas City.
Additionally, there's an underlying benefit that doesn't seem to get talked about enough: Chris Jones. Consistently a top-tier defensive tackle every year, Jones has seen and experienced it all. His knowledge is vast, and it is valuable.
Being on the interior line of the Chiefs means not only playing for a winning organization but learning from the best in the process. Being mentored by a player like Jones doesn't come often, and it will only benefit whoever the Chiefs put next to him. If the Chiefs can make another signing or two to fully stack their line, they'll be perfectly fine for the 2025 season.
