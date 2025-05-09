Why the Chiefs Still Have Best Roster in the Division
The Kansas City Chiefs have made the best of the opportunities that have been presented to them. Whether it be with draft picks, free agent signings, or clutch moments on the field, Kansas City continuously proves to be a threat regardless of the state of their roster.
For example, last season, several players went down to injuries. Players who were major contributors a year before in helping the franchise claim its second consecutive Super Bowl champonship. Even with some players riding the pine, the Chiefs still claimed the division with a 15-2 record.
Losing out on several key players, such as Justin Reid, Tershawn Wharton, and even trading away Joe Thuney, doesn't necessarily help the franchise moving forward. But what does is finding the players who fit those roles and have the upside to reach the same potential of excellence the now former Chiefs achieved in Kansas City.
Even with all of the successful draft classes, free agent signings, and returning players to the Chiefs' divisional rivals in the AFC West, general manager Brett Veach has found a way to keep the roster atop the division.
According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, going into the new campaign, the Chiefs still obtain the best roster that the AFC West division has to offer, on pursuit of a 10th consecutive division title.
"The Chiefs have won the AFC West nine times in a row, and have enjoyed three consecutive AFC titles along with two Super Bowl trophies in that span. While they lost a few pieces this offseason, nothing happened to move them out of the penthouse in this division," Verderame wrote.
"The Chiefs have questions to answer on the left side of the offensive line with Moore and second-year man Kingsley Suamataia (along with first-round pick Josh Simmons potentially stepping in when healthy), but the rest of the roster is loaded up for another championship run."
The front office went down two avenues to improve the left side of the offensive line to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And even with Mahomes being sacked the most he has in his career last season, the franchise still had success.
Like Verderame said, if the left side of the offensive line can hold its own, the Chiefs will be a tough team to take down in 2025.
