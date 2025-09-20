Former NFL GM Speaks Candidly on Chiefs’ Early Season Struggles
The Kansas City Chiefs' slow start has raised concerns within the fanbase. After losing to both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles, both playoff-caliber teams, the Chiefs head to New York to take on the Giants with hopes of getting a victory.
Going into the season, several opinions surfaced on the Chiefs' 2025 campaign. Some believed that they were still the team to beat in the AFC after punching their ticket to three straight Super Bowls, while others believed the dynasty came to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Starting the season off 0-2 favors those who believed the dynasty would come to a close this season, but the campaign is still fresh. Going into New York may be their biggest 'must-win' game of their young season, and if they do, fans should be able to calm down.
Once the Chiefs start winning, from what we've seen in the past, it should bode well for the franchise getting back into the division. In the eyes of the former general manager of the New York Jets, Mike Tannenbaum, the Chiefs should be in a spot by the end of the season.
- "We're talking about Patrick Mahomes. Here's the solution is play-action passing, because they do have a productive game when you look at six yards per rush, and only 17% of their offense right now is coming from play-action passing. So, if I'm Patrick Mahomes, their pass rush in terms of what the Giants can do. I would look to get him under center, use play action, because right now, nothing else is working," Tannenbaum said on NFL on ESPN.
Mahomes Can't Do it All
Patrick Mahomes has been the offense for the Chiefs. Leading the franchise in both passing yards (which he should be) and rushing yards (which he should not be) has been the offensive story early on in Kansas City. While Mahomes does have magic from time to time, he has to lean on his other assets.
However, his assets aren't helping in a big way thus far. Without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, the wide receiving room has been Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton, both haven't had explosive seasons thus far.
If the Chiefs don't show out in Week 3 against the Giants, it could be time to worry.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).