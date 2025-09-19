History Works Against Chiefs in Upcoming Matchup With Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs need a win desperately. After losing two straight to begin the 2025 campaign, Kansas City heads to New York to take on the New York Giants in Week 3. Both franchises are looking for their first win of the season, and for the Chiefs, a ton is riding on this contest.
The Giants haven't had a winning season since they went 9-7 in 2022. Since that season, the Giants have won nine games (six in 2023, three in 2024) while the Chiefs have gone on to headline three straight Super Bowls. Despite the Giants' lack of success in recent seasons, history is on their side when going up against the Chiefs.
By the Numbers
The Chiefs and Giants have played each other 15 times in their franchise's history, with 11 of the victories going to New York. The longest winning streak for the Giants against the Chiefs is four games, spanning from 1998 to 2009.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has faced the Giants once in his career and emerged victorious. As a key player in the Chiefs' 2025 offense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the two-time MVP try to carry the team again in Week 3.
Over the history of 15 matchups, the Chiefs have averaged 18.3 points per game, while the Giants have brought in 22.4 points on average. Keep in mind, these times don't always play one another, meaning that the Giants haven't crossed paths with Kansas City much during its dynasty run.
The "Must-Win" Narrative
Starting the 2025 campaign 0-2 isn't what the Chiefs had in mind going into their "revenge season," but it's the cards they have been dealt. The Giants haven't won a game this season, but their recent game shows that they aren't a team to take lightly.
The perfect scenario for Kansas City would be to go into New York's home opener and pull the rug from underneath them, similar to what the Philadelphia Eagles did in Week 2's home opener for the Chiefs. But for that to happen, history has to be on the side of Kansas City, bringing the overall matchup record to 11-5.
