Chiefs Get Offensive Line Help In Recent Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest struggle last season was the offensive line.
The Chiefs could not put together a consistent line that was good to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last year, a result of the Chiefs offensive line being all over the place last season.
Even at that, they got to the Super Bowl last season. And now as they try to improve the line from last season, they clearly have options for how to move forward.
If they have a good line and give Mahomes time to throw the ball, the offense will be unstoppable. We have seen what Mahomes can do with an okay offseason line, and they need to get him one that gives him consistency and does not have him running outside of the pocket every play.
The Chiefs did sign some free agents on the offensive line, but there is a lot of uncertainty. So, we are going to have to wait and see what they can do to improve the unit further. The team can also find offensive line help in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.
College Football Network writer Max Dorsey has the Chiefs taking offensive lineman Cameron Williams out of the University of Texas in the third round and 66th overall.
"Williams’ blend of desirable physical traits but subpar bend and foot quickness make him a tougher pro projection. The technique will likely need a full year of work to help mitigate the aforementioned deficiencies and allow his traits to speak more loudly," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He has the potential to impose his size on lesser opponents, but more skilled combatants will have the upper hand. Williams is more mauler than a mover in the run game, while his protection consistency should improve with more work. Experience should bring out his upside, but his ceiling could be an average starting right tackle."
This pick for Chiefs is one they can take a chance on. Williams can come in and learn the Chiefs' offense and system while polishing his game. And when he is ready, he can take over and compete for a starting position. His size and physicality are among the best of any lineman coming out of the draft.
