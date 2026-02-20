Draft Expert Explains Jeremiyah Love's Perfect Fit With Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Water is wet and the sun is hot.

And the Chiefs need explosive plays to solve their sputtering offense. The answer is obvious. according to draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, so is the road to get there.

Draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs changed game

“I just kind of felt like that was a missing piece for them,” Jeremiah said Thursday afternoon. “I think the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill with him being back in the news and being released -- and we'll see if he ends up back Kansas City -- but I think he was a really key player in that offense.”

Such a key player that Hill and Patrick Mahomes changed the game, specifically how defenses schemed to take away deep passes. Before Kansas City traded Hill to Miami in 2022, the Chiefs were one of the most explosive offenses in league history.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In 2018 when Mahomes earned his first MVP, the Chiefs registered an incredible 248 plays of 15-or-more yards. And after they won the Super Bowl in 2019, they had 192 more of those explosive snaps in 2020. Last season, they had 115.

“I really think because of how explosive and dynamic that Chiefs team was,” Jeremiah explained, “you saw this shell coverage kind of take over the league, two-high looks willing to concede some yards underneath in the passing game and even in the running game. And just, ‘We're not going to let you throw the ball over our heads. We're not going to give up explosive plays.’”

Jacksonville Jaguars break up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) in the fourth quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Chiefs need to change

And now that the Chiefs have struggled to hit the deep ball the last several years and leaned too heavily on the underneath routes, they need a back like Love to restore the respect. That’s why Jeremiah sees Love as an excellent fit in Kansas City’s backfield.

“I always thought that, man, with the looks that they see, if you had a dynamic back who not only can run the ball and make you pay for those looks, but someone -- with the safeties and when everybody's so deep -- if you had one-on-one routes. The best matchup in football would be Jeremiyah Love against a linebacker. You get a chance to get explosive without having to throw the ball down the field.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (91) tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in 2025 combined for three carries of 15-or-more yards. The Chiefs’ most explosive rusher last year was Mahomes. Even with a two-time MVP, respect is difficult to earn when the Chiefs’ most dangerous ground threat is their quarterback.

“That offense in Kansas City has been everything quick underneath,” said Jeremiah, who also serves as the color analyst on the Chargers Radio Network, “because of the looks they're getting, but they haven't been able to make people pay for those looks. And I think this is an opportunity with Love as a runner and as a receiver to really, really make some teams pay for how they play Kansas City.”

Chiefs Kingdom, the combine gets rolling next week, so it’s a great time to combine the best Chiefs news and in-depth news right here with On SI. Be sure to sign up for a FREE newsletter with the latest info headed your way each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.