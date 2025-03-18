Chiefs Take No. 1 Spot After First Wave of Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most active teams in the offseason. Out of all the teams in the NFL, the Chiefs have had some of the most turnaround over the years, but especially this offseason -- and the Chiefs have been busy filling the empty spots.
After their Super Bowl LIX loss, the Chiefs' front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, got started with their plan for how they wanted to attack the offseason and free agency.
They knew that the team could not keep all of their key free agents and had to find other ways to bring in players and find ways to clear some cap space. Veach did exactly that. He followed his plan and gave the Chiefs what they needed and came up with the cap space to make it work.
The Chiefs got their biggest need on the offensive line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his weapons back as well, and the defense got back their leader on the defense in linebacker Nick Bolton. That was one of the most important signings in free agency.
As the offseason continues, the Chiefs will look at other ways they can improve. And if we know another about Veach and the front office, is that they like to give their team the best chance to win and they look at everything and anything to make that happen.
The Chiefs came in at number one of the AFC teams after the first moves of free agency were made by CBS Sports Writer Jordan Dajani.
"Brett Veach quickly targeted Moore to serve as Patrick Mahomes' new left tackle, then Fulton and Mitchell could be important, underrated contributors if they can stay healthy," said Danjani. "The Chiefs have had a solid offseason since they found a way to keep Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. There's still some work to be done, but the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl three years in a row, and I'm not ready to take them off the No. 1 spot in the AFC."
The Chiefs' key additions were bringing in left tackle Jaylon Moore from the 49ers, running back Elijah Mitchell from the 49ers as well, and defensive back Kristian Fulton from the Chargers.
