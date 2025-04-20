Chiefs 2025 Final 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
It's here. The 2025 NFL Draft is set to commence this Thursday night on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Kansas City Chiefs come in with the No. 31 overall selection as the reigning AFC champions following their runner-up finish in Super Bowl LIX, with the team looking to return to their fourth straight next year.
The Chiefs are in an interesting spot as they will likely have some competition along the left side of the offensive line. They also need more depth and talent at edge rusher, defensive tackle, and a potential successor for franchise tight end Travis Kelce.
Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, it is now time to predict how this upcoming weekend’s selection process will turn out for the Chiefs. Let’s dive into this seven-round mock draft.
Round 1, No. 31: Ohio State OT, Josh Simmons
This is the best case scenario for the Chiefs as they look to add competition at left tackle. When healthy, Simmons is the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class but a torn patellar tendon cost him most of last season and could affect his chances of playing in 2025. Even so, he has the skill set to be a franchise left tackle in the NFL and would give Patrick Mahomes a long-term cornerstone at his blindside.
Round 2, No. 63: Ohio State Interior DL, Tyleik Williams
The Chiefs' depth at defensive tackle is not terrific, and they need more youth alongside Chris Jones. Williams is a fascinating IDL prospect with great twitch and disruption at the line of scrimmage, but some rawness to his game will require a true transition period. Securing some control for the next four years in the trenches would be a quality move for Kansas City.
Round 3, No. 66: Iowa State WR, Jayden Higgins
Two of the last drafts have featured the Chiefs landing a young playmaker at wide receiver who would eventually develop into a key piece on offense. It’s time for them to land a true X-receiver that could give them long-term security at the position. Higgins is a fun player with great reliability over the middle and quality route running skills that allow him to win on all three levels of the field.
Round 3, No. 95: Oregon TE, Terrance Ferguson
At the Senior Bowl, Ferguson was one of the few tight ends creating separation at all three levels of the field while exemplifying great ball skills at the catch point. Even though Noah Gray is on the roster, they could utilize another tight end to develop behind Kelce as he nears the end of his career.
Round 4, No. 133: Clemson S, RJ Mickens
Mickens was a key defender in the Tigers' secondary for the last few seasons, flashing closing speed to the ball carrier and the catch point. Jaden Hicks and Bryan Cook are expected to be the starting safeties, but the Chiefs need a true No. 3 safety to rely on as they have in recent years.
Round 7, No. 226: Georgia OL, Xavier Truss
Adding depth to the left side of the offensive line is a priority. With Kingsley Suamataia expected to be the new starting left guard, adding developmental depth would be a smart way to go late in the draft.
Round 7, No. 251: Oklahoma State EDGE, Collin Oliver
Before missing most of the 2024 season due to injury, Oliver was a game-wrecker for the Cowboys. If he can return to that level of play from the 2023 season, he could be a great depth addition to either linebacker or edge rusher.
Round 7, No. 256: Georgia RB, Trevor Etienne
Etienne should go higher than the seventh round, but his skill set allows him to be a potential impact player behind Isiah Pacheco. He’s a scheme-versatile running back with good vision and shiftiness to complement the Chiefs' workhorse tailback.
