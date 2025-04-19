Chiefs Make Interesting Move in Recent Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With draft day approaching ever so rapidly, the Chiefs will have to start to debate whether or not they feel they are in a position to trade up or trade down.
The Chiefs aren't unfamiliar with draft day trades, as they have moved up in the draft in the past. One of the more notable times the franchise decided to move up in the draft was to snag quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As we all know, that move has worked out tremendously for the Kansas City franchise.
General manager Brett Veach tends to be aggressive on draft day if they believes a certain available player is the best fit for their scheme. In a recent mock draft by CBS Sport's Chad Reuter, the Chiefs would again delve into the idea of trading up.
Swapping first-round positions with the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs would move up to the 27th spot rather than their original 31st. Even with the trade-up in the draft, the plan didn't change, as Reuter still sees the Chiefs addressing their offensive line following a troublesome season less than one year ago.
Trading up with the Ravens allows the Chiefs to select Aireontae Ersery, an offensive tackle from Minnesota.
"Philadelphia's domination of the line of scrimmage in the Super Bowl leads the Chiefs to find another tackle early in the draft, even after signing Jaylon Moore to a major free-agent deal. They send a third-round selection to Baltimore to bring in the big-bodied but agile Ersery -- regaining some value by swapping second-round picks with the Ravens," Reuter wrote.
Ersery is listed to be an eventual starter in the NFL, and given his size and power, he would greatly help the cause to protect the Chiefs' quarterback. From the NFL Combine, Ersery is ranked the sixth-best OT on the market, which allows him to fall just far enough for the Chiefs to make him a part of the cause.
"He’s huge, but he sets with good quickness to the rush, using his length and hand strength to gather it or lock it out. His anchor is derived from his upper half, which opens him to hand counters," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
