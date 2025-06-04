Chiefs Getting More OL Help in 2026 Mock Draft
One of the biggest problems that the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to solve is with their offensive line. The Chiefs haven't had a good offensive line as a whole in the last few seasons. The biggest position on the offensive line that the Chiefs are trying to fill is the left tackle position. But they also need help with some other positions on the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season.
The Chiefs have not been able to protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes like they would like to. And that is a dangerous game that the team is playing. If they cannot protect Mahomes, he can go down with an injury on any given play and that will be another big problem for the Chiefs. The Chiefs cannot afford to lose the best quarterback in the National Football League due to an injury.
This offseason, the team has addressed the offensive line problem in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. They took left tackle Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 draft and he has a lot of promise for the Chiefs. If he works out like they expect him to, he can be another big part of rebuilding the Chiefs' offensive line. He will be the starter, and more players can come along and join him.
The Chiefs have other players they signed in free agency, but they will also have to prove that they can be starters in the NFL. They have a lot of potential, but that is all that it is, just potential. As the Chiefs look to rebuild their offense, we look ahead at the 2026 NFL Draft to see what the Chiefs would potentially do.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs taking another offensive line in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
61) Kansas City Chiefs: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
The Chiefs will experiment with Kingsley Suamataia at guard, but another draft pick could ultimately uncover the solution. At 6'6", 330 pounds, Chase Bisontis matches Suamataia's easy athleticism, play strength, and hand force, and he might have better leveraging tools.
This will be a good pick for the Chiefs. Next seaosn at the guard position they can be looking for a starter. The guard positions are not secured past the 2025 season and the draft is where the Chiefs can look for new ones.
