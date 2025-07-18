Chiefs Named Landing Spot for Veteran Defensive Back
One thing that the Kansas City Chiefs want to be better at is on the backside of the defense. That is where they struggled the most last season on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs did lose key players this offseason in that area, but they do have some players who have shown some flashes that they can play those positions at the NFL level. But one thing is that they are young players.
In the past, the Chiefs have not had any problems playing young players on the defensive side of the ball. It is one thing that they have done well in the offseason. They know how to develop players and when to find the right players to bring in and do good for them. Next season, the Chiefs' defense will be tested, and if they go with young talent, that is where the opposing offenses are going to attack early on.
One player that the Chiefs can still bring in who is also still a free agent is veteran safety Justin Simmons. Simmons is a good safety and can still play at a high level in the National Football League. The Chiefs know a thing or two about him because of all the battles he had with the Chiefs when he played for the Denver Broncos. And it will it is going to be interesting to see what teams will go after him.
Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today named Justin Simmons a fit for the Chiefs.
Simmons is no stranger to playing the waiting game. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in the middle of August last year, so this isn't unfamiliar territory for the free agent. The 31-year-old spent eight seasons in Denver prior to a one-year stint in Atlanta – earning second-team All-Pro honors in four of the last six campaigns. Despite being one of the game's better safeties, Simmons is still looking for his first playoff appearance.
The Steelers, Eagles and Chiefs all figure to be in the market for a safety. Each of them figure to offer the chance to play in a playoff game and chase a ring. If that's what Simmons is truly looking for, one of those three make sense.
