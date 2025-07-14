Will the Chiefs Make Their Fourth Straight Super Bowl Appearance?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of revenge on their mind heading into next season. Not only are they coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that ended their chance to make history last season, but a lot of people have been talking badly about the Chiefs all of this offseason. The noise coming from the outside for the Chiefs has been loud and clear. And the Chiefs are hearing it.
One player who has been criticized for his performance last season is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes did not have his best year, but he still led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl last season. But that was still seen as a failure because Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs are playing to win it all and not anything else. And last season, it did not happen for them.
Even with not playing his best football over the last few seasons, Mahomes has gotten the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in the previous two seasons and won one. The Chiefs will be ready for next season, and they have a good history of making the following season a success. But can the Chiefs go to their fourth straight Super Bowl next season? Only one other team in NFL history has made the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons.
"I do not, and that is not a joke on Kansas City," said the Breakfast Ball Crew. "It has only happened once in the history of football that a team made four consecutive Super Bowls. Sometimes we talk about losing being a good motivator for competitive people. But this team was 15-2 in the regular season, won two playoff games, and yes, they got throttled in the Super Bowl, right, and that leaves a bad taste in your mouth."
"They are a really good team. Would I be shocked if they are back? No, I would not because they are a good team and they win every close game they play when Mahomes is the quarterback. And if they have the ball down six, I do not care where they are on the field. I am going back to Mahomes. He is that good. And it is more likely that the Kansas City Chiefs do not go back than do go back."
