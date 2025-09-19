Potential Concerns the Chiefs Hope Don’t Become Harsh Reality
The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC, having won the conference three consecutive years. Despite losing their first two games of the 2025 season and currently riding a three-game losing streak that dates back to Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs find themselves in a delicate position.
The Chiefs currently sit in last place in the AFC West and hold a 0-2 record for the first time since 2014. Remarkably, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the team in rushing yards. If anyone had predicted this scenario at the start of the season, outsiders would have considered it unbelievable, but this is their reality.
Going into Week 3, the Chiefs face a very daunting narrative, one they haven't faced since Mahomes became the starting quarterback for the franchise back in 2018. Losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles is okay; they're playoff-worthy teams, but losing to the New York Giants, the narrative may be written on the wall.
The Potential Concern to Turn Potential Tragedy
- "The fact of the matter is, if the Chiefs lose to the Giants on Sunday, then they're just not that good. And maybe that would change over the course of the year, but I don't think you can go from that bad in late September to back in the Super Bowl in February," Nick Wright told Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus.
- "It would be very, very Buffalo-y to be the one seed for the first time ever and have the big reward be a red-hot four-seated Kansas City Chiefs as your first home playoff game after the bye. That would be that would be that wouldfeel very on the nose, but that's yes, the Chiefs have to win Sunday."
The fact that there is a world where the Chiefs could go into Week 4 of the campaign with a 0-3 record shouldn't sit well within the organization. This franchise has proven to be too good in recent years to drop the ball and continue to kick it while attempting to pick it up after an embarrassing Super Bowl LIX defeat.
The Giants' last game showcases that they have fight, and for Kansas City, that fight has to be matched if it wants to erase the goose egg in the win column.
