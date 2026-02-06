Ranking Chiefs’ Five Super Bowl Appearances in Patrick Mahomes Era

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of success over the last eight years, with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback. During that span, the Chiefs have reached seven conference championship games, five super bowls, and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies.

This past season did not resemble that, as Kansas City went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Mahomes, who has been the catalyst for the team's overwhelming success during this prolonged stretch, suffered a torn ACL late in the season.

With Super Bowl LX around the corner, let's take a look at the Chiefs' five Super Bowl appearances during the Mahomes era.

1. Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Defeat 49ers 31-20

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers | Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This one belongs at the top for the sole reason that it provided the feeling of what it felt like to be Super Bowl champions for Kansas City in 50 years. It looked bleak in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs trailed 20-10 and Mahomes had just thrown a costly pick with the offense driving.

However, Kansas City would score 21 unanswered points and complete their third double-digit comeback win of that postseason. The Chiefs trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 in wild card round and 17-7 to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game.

Everyone knew Mahomes was the real deal, but this was truly when you felt that the Chiefs could overcome anything as long as he was under center.

2. Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs Defeat 49ers 25-22

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) to win in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This completed the back-to-back Super Bowl titles, which had done been accomplished since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The offense was not electrifying that season, but Kansas City did just enough to check off the historical feat.

3. Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs Defeat Eagles 38-35

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no back-to-back Super Bowl victories without this one. Kansas City faced a 24-14 deficit at one point, and Mahomes re-aggravated an ankle injury that completely took the wind out of the Chiefs' sails. Similar to the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, the superstar quarterback overcame all the adversity and pulled off the comeback win.

4. Super Bowl LIX: Eagles Defeat Chiefs 40-22

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This game felt over from the get-go, as Philadelphia led 40-7 before Kansas City orchestrated two garbage-time touchdowns in the final minutes. The score did not accurately depict how dominant the Eagles were. It also prevented the Chiefs from a three-peat.

5. Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

These bottom-ranked games were eerily similar to each other, as Mahomes was under duress the entire game. This game finishes as the worst Super Bowl experience for the Chiefs, as Mahomes fell to Tom Brady in another postseason game.