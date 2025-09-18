Announcers, Where to Watch, Viewing Options for Chiefs-Giants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game this week? Unknown. What is known is that Kansas City will play in another stand-alone television window on Sunday, meeting the Giants on Sunday Night Football. It’ll mark the second career appearance at MetLife Stadium for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who narrowly beat the Jets, 23-20, on Oct. 1, 2023.
Day, kickoff time:
Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CT in Kansas City (8:20 p.m. ET, in New York).
Television network:
NBC (KSHB-TV, Channel 41, in Kansas City; WNBC-TV, Channel 4, in New York). This week marks the first of three scheduled Chiefs appearances on NBC – all on Sunday Night Football. The NFL also scheduled Kansas City on Sunday night in Week 6 at Week 14 – both at Arrowhead Stadium – against the Detroit Lions (Oct. 12) and Houston Texas (Dec. 7).
Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports league that guarantees every contest is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Announcers:
Mike Tirico, the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2017, handles play-by-play. Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and current majority owner of Pro Football Focus, is the color analyst. Tom Brady will provide color commentary. Melissa Stark is on the sideline reporter.
Radio options:
Since 1994, Mitch Holthus has served as Voice of the Chiefs, handling radio play-by-play duties. He teams with former Kansas City wide receiver Danan Hughes, the color analyst, in the Chiefs Radio Network booth. Josh Klingler, a local media personality, will handle the sideline. In the Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM).
For national listeners, Westwood One will carry the contest across its network of partners (check local listings). Ryan Radtke is on play-by-play and Mike Golic will serve as analyst.
Each team’s radio broadcast also is available to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners should download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline) on the call.
Streaming options:
The game also is available to stream via the official NBC app, Peacock. Following the game, a replay of Chiefs-Giants, along with All-22 coaches film, will be available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
