Injuries Changing the Chiefs’ Trajectory: What It Means Moving Forward
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to the worst start of the Patrick Mahomes era. That is something a lot of people did not see coming from this version of the Chiefs.
They did have a tough two game stretch against two tough opponents, but that is the nature of the National Football League, and they are not making excuses, and they want to get a win and build it from there. The Chiefs are now in a must-win situation heading into Week 3, and they have a favorable matchup.
The one thing that is out of the control of the Chiefs is the injuries they are facing, mostly on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs have had problems with injuries last season, and now that has followed them into this season. The Chiefs want to make sure their players come back 100 percent because they are suffering on the field without them. The one big injury for the Chiefs is at the wide receiver position once again, with their top target, Xavier Worthy.
Chiefs Injuries
Some people around the league are giving the Chiefs a pass not only because of the opponents they have faced to open up the season, but also because of the injuries they are facing. In the NFL, everyone battles injuries and has to go through them; that is the case they are making.
On the other hand, they are saying they will be fine once they have their offensive weapons back. It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs look like in a couple of weeks, and also their records.
"I will not dismiss Kansas City, I just cannot," said Marcus Spears on First Take. "This team has too much history stored and cache for me in Week two to say a team in there division is going to run away with it. That is a strong statement when you know that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and what this frachise has done for so many years. I do not think that is gone. I hear everyone talking about the AURA and they do not have the stringer."
"They are still a really good football team that does not have everyone at their disposal right now. I am not ready now to go that far to say Kansas City will not have something to say about what happens in the AFC West."
