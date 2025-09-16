Latest On SI Chiefs Ranking After 0-2 Start
The Kansas City Chiefs did not see this coming to start their season. The Chiefs are off to their first 0-2 start of the Patrick Mahomes era. That is very surprising because of what we have seen from this team for the last few years. It is unfamiliar territory for the Chiefs and one that they will look to get out of.
If they want any chance of turning it around, they are going to have to find that spark on the offense side of the ball. It is something they have not had yet.
The Chiefs are having to deal with the injury bug right out of the gate. The Chiefs are down their top wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, and receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown was hurt in their Week 2 game. Their rookie wide receiver, Jalen Royals, has not seen game action as well because of an injury. Then receiver Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension. Not ideal for a team that had question marks on the offense side of the ball coming into the season.
Chiefs Rankings
In Week 2, the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch but came up short once again. The Eagles were just too much for the Chiefs to handle at the end of the day. The Chiefs' offense did not have a good game once again, and it was the Chiefs' defense that is still the strongest unit on this football team.
Heading into Week 3 the Chiefs rank No. 11 on the latest On SI rankings.
"The Chiefs have lost two games by a combined nine points. They just held the reigning Super Bowl champion to 216 yards, the lowest by an Eagles team in four years. Patrick Mahomes can’t continue to lead the team in rushing, but this team has the leadership and culture to overcome its first 0-2 start since 2014. The quality of the opponent means a lot," said our Zak Gilbert.
Now the Chiefs face a must win game in Week 3. The Chiefs will be favorites to win in Week 3 against the New York Giants. But this is a game they have to come out early and dominate. The Chiefs know that nothing is a give in the NFL.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).