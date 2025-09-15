Bright Lights, Pressure Not Going Away For Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road for the second time this season. But this time they will be heading to the East Coast. They will be in the Big Apple for a big-time showdown on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.
Even with the Chiefs heading on the road for Week 3, they will be in familiar territory. Because the Chiefs will once again be on primetime. That is something this team is used to. And they have some of their best games on prime time.
It goes to show how much the National Football League knows that their fans follow this team no matter what. And a lot of people are tuned into Sunday Night Football. That is something they end their weekend on, and they want to put on a good product. The Chiefs are one of the teams that know how to deliver when all eyes are on them. This is a game that the Chiefs will be the favorites in, but the Chiefs are not taking this opponent lightly.
Chiefs heading to the Big Apple
The Chiefs know how hard it is to win on the road. This team will be prepared for this game, but it is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs handle their players' traveling. They are dealing with some injuries as well, and they are looking to get healthy. One player that we will keep a close eye on all this week is wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy did not play in Week 2, and he is looking to get back on the field to help this Chiefs offense.
The Chiefs are playing good football, but they know they can improve and are not playing up to their standards. If they want to get back to the big game, they will need to show improvement in Week 3, but also for the rest of the season. This game is going to go a long way in showing what this team can potentially do the rest of the season. It is only Week 3, but this is a win the Chiefs must get.
The patience of this team is getting tested early on this season, and in Week 3, they have a good opportunity to take it all out on Sunday Night Football.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).