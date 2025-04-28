The Kansas City Chiefs Nailed the NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed help at multiple positions at the start of the draft. However, many of those needs were addressed in the draft, as the Chiefs cleaned up nicely at the draft.
The Chiefs quietly improved their roster with a successful draft haul. Pro Football Network analyzed and graded every pick for every team in the league. PFN gave the Chiefs an A-.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are as well-oiled a machine as any of the 32 organizations. With Andy Reid and Brett Veach entering their ninth year as a coach-GM partnership, it’s no surprise to see that the Chiefs were well in-tune with their roster needs, snatching up values that should give Kansas City every opportunity to reach its sixth Super Bowl in seven seasons," PFN said.
"Getting Josh Simmons with the final pick of Round 1 was almost too predictable of a coup. Many teams couldn’t afford the risk Simmons brought after tearing his patellar tendon last year, but the Chiefs already signed Jaylon Moore in free agency to serve as the starting left tackle. If Moore works out, he can shift to right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor next year when Simmons is ready for a full-time role. If not, Simmons can replace Moore and shore up a persistent weakness for the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era.
The Chiefs needed plenty of defensive additions and were able to secure them on Day 2 of the draft. After entering the draft, needing help at a handful of positions, the Chiefs have eliminated many of the issues they had entering the weekend.
"The defense got plenty of help on Day 2 via a trio of defenders. Omar Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte might be limited to passing downs, but both can contribute right away. Kansas City has been overly reliant on Chris Jones and George Karlaftis to carry the pass rush in recent seasons. The rookies give the Chiefs an opportunity to have a bonafide pass rushing rotation, which is particularly important as Jones ages," PFN said.
"The Chiefs don’t necessarily need any of their rookies to occupy huge roles right away, so the payoff for this class might not come in 2025. But for the Chiefs’ dynasty to sustain itself, consistently hitting on contributors on rookie contracts is a must. The early reviews suggest this class has a strong chance at producing multiple contributors to keep Mahomes contending for Super Bowls into his 30s."
