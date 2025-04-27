The Chiefs' Quiet, but Potentially Productive Fifth-Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs continued adding talent to their roster late in the NFL Draft, as they needed a successful draft this offseason. While the Chiefs are still undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league, they entered the draft with significant holes, which they addressed.
"Bassa isn't an elite athlete or an outlier size-wise at 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, but he plays hard and has the football IQ to fit run defense very well. He struggled at times to finish plays at Oregon, and that should improve with time at Kansas City. The Chiefs could take the former safety and make him another good front-seven piece," Ostly said.
According to the Draft Network, "instincts and football IQ are two of Bassa’s strongest attributes. He operates as the defense’s play-caller (green dot LB), handling pre-snap audibles and making checks and calls in sync with the opposing QB. Bassa is tasked with listening to the offensive adjustments and making defensive checks to get into the best play call. His instincts are evident when diagnosing runs versus pass plays quickly."
"Bassa’s speed and range allow him to stay within range of the football in space. He plays outside run concepts well, using his speed to meet the running back at the point of attack. He is a physical downhill defender who triggers with aggression to bring the ball carrier down. He is patient, remaining square to scrape and flow laterally before making a play on the ball carrier. Bassa is a fairly reliable open-field tackler, keeping his technique sound upon contact."
If Bassa makes the roster, the Chiefs' coaching staff must continue developing him into a potential role player on defense or special teams. Bassa has a chance to make a name for himself on a Chiefs defense that could use additional depth as a linebacker.
"Bassa will make his greatest impact on passing plays. He is a good coverage defender who flashes man coverage skills. He covers running backs out of the backfield and some slot receivers. Bassa is also a good instinctive spot dropper in zone coverage. With great zone awareness, he hits his coverage landmarks, reading the QB’s eyes and the routes run near him," the Draft Network said.
