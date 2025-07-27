Why Nick Bolton is the Chiefs' Leader on Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs have a leader on both sides of the football going into the 2025 campaign, and it's pretty obvious. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove to be the best quarterback in the NFL, as Nick Bolton proves why he is the best linebacker option the Chiefs have on the roster.
Bolton has been exactly what the Chiefs have needed on defense since getting drafted in the second round back in 2021. Through four seasons, Bolton has collected over 100 total tackles in three of them, proving why he shines as the leader of the Chiefs' defense.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made one of the kindest comments that any player would love to hear following a recent training camp practice for the Chiefs. Mahomes is a superstar on offense, and according to Coach Spagnuolo, Bolton and Mahomes have several things in common.
"He's just about everything, you know. He's Patrick Mahomes for us. I've said this before. And we're pretty multiple defensively. So if you don't have that guy, it gets really challenging," Coach Spagnuolo said.
Bolton found out the praise he received from Coach Spagnuolo and, as expected, was very touched by the comparisons.
“It’s just super cool that I have a coach, a Hall of Fame coach, that believes in me, helps uplift me when I got to be my best self and all of my teammates. So, we're just going to keep building. Again, Spags is that type of guy, super loving, big-hearted coach, and he puts a lot of confidence in his guys week-in and week-out. So, he kind of expects me to do the same thing and he's just a father figure for everybody in the locker room for us.”
How Bolton Can Lead the Defense in 2025
Through his experience thus far in the NFL, and the way the defense has played with Bolton being a member of it, the leadership role is solidified on defense. Bolton takes pride in his role, and while that has increased over the years, it's something that has become expected of him.
With Jeffrey Bassa joining the linebacker room for the Chiefs, going under Bolton's wing is the best-case scenario for a player looking to make an impact in the pros. If the franchise views Bolton as the defensive leader, bringing the defense to a higher level as a whole is in the cards for him in 2025.
