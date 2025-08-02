Nikko Remigio Has Come Full Circle With This Chiefs UDFA
The Kansas City Chiefs went out and added several undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft process back in April. The Chiefs have been successful adding undrafted free agents in the past, and the most notable in recent years has been wide receiver Nikko Remigio.
Remigio originally broke into the National Football League with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2023, and eventually signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in 2024. Last season, Remigio was utilized in five regular season games with the franchise and was primarily used as their punt/kickoff returner.
As an undrafted free agent, Remigio knows how hard other young players have to work to find a spot on a professional roster. While Remigio has blown the coaching staff away thus far in training camp, other undrafted free agents have to work extra hard to find a role on this stacked roster for the new campaign.
The Chiefs signed wide receiver Mac Dalena as an undrafted free agent this offseason after falling out of the drafting process. His collegiate stats showed his growth throughout his time at Fresno State, which could have easily been something that the Chiefs were interested in.
Following Friday's training camp practice, Remigio addressed the media and shared a story on how he and Dalena have come full circle in their path to the NFL.
- "When I was at Cal, I think I was like my sophomore or junior year, Mac had attended a kids camp and I was coaching Mac as like one of the college receivers helping out at the kids camp," Remigio said.
- "And then I ended up transferring to Fresno State and was playing with him over there at Fresno State. And when I saw that he got signed here, man, it was like just such a cool full-circle moment. And man, he's doing his thing. He's doing his thing. And I'm just so happy to see him making plays at this level."
- "And, you know, it's not too big of a moment for him. And as somebody who's kind of watched his growth and, you know, from when he was a kid to playing with him as a teammate and now up here in the NFL, it's really such a cool, cool opportunity."
