Chiefs' Nikko Remigio Lands Huge Role Projection for 2025
The wide receiving room in the Kansas City Chiefs organization for the 2025 campaign might be the most stacked and competitive in the National Football League. With the likes of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown returning, as well as high hopes for Xavier Worthy in his second season, the Chiefs might have all the weapons they need for Patrick Mahomes to be successful this season.
With the surplus of wide receivers on the roster, not all of them will have the chance to be used in the pass game. But that shouldn't worry players as there will be several opportunities for them to contribute to helping the franchise succeed.
One of those wide receivers is Nikko Remigio. Remigio went undrafted and joined the Chiefs on the 53-man roster last season. While he didn't see a ton of snaps on the receiving side of the ball, he was used heavily in punt and kick returns.
Last season, Remigio had 104 punt return yards in five attempts and 295 kickoff return yards in 11 attempts. This type of work isn't unfamiliar to Remigio, as throughout his collegiate career with the California Golden Bears and Fresno State Bulldogs, he was used in both of those roles.
The Chiefs are likely to use several kick/punt returners for the 2025 campaign, and if Remigio can shine for the franchise during training camp in those roles, he could easily become a regular option in the return game.
According to ESPN's Mike Clay, he projects Remigio to be used as a full-time kickoff returner for the Chiefs in 2025. In his projections, Remigio would have 53 kickoff returns go for 1,495 yards and 28 punt returns go for 267 yards.
The Chiefs haven't had a player surpass 1,000 kickoff return yards since former wide receiver Dante Hall did so back in 2006. With that in mind, a couple of Chiefs have been close to reaching the 1,000 kickoff return feat, but haven't been able to add that statistic to their resume.
For an undrafted player like Remigio, this would be the perfect way for him to make a name for himself, not only in Kansas City but across the entire NFL.
